Premier League Week 15 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday in one of the highlight games of the midweek fixtures in the Premier League. The match looks set to have major implications on the race for a top-four finish between two teams who used to dominate the title race.

Before then, the league's current dominant force, leaders Manchester City, travel to Watford on Tuesday. The Citizens will be keen to increase their five-point lead, at least temporarily, over Liverpool at the top of the table.

Liverpool will look to keep up the chase behind City on Wednesday when they travel to struggling Burnley, while Chelsea are away to a Wolverhampton Wanderers team suddenly short of results.

Meanwhile, a Tottenham Hotspur side still smarting from losing the north London derby 4-2 to Arsenal on Sunday, will close out the fixtures with a home game against relegation-threatened Southampton.

Fixtures (Picks and Predictions)

Tuesday, December 4

Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (2-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-1)

West Ham United vs. Cardiff City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (3-1)

Watford vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m ET (1-3)

Wednesday, December 5

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-2)

vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-2) Everton vs. Newcastle United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (2-1)

vs. Newcastle United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (2-1) Fulham vs. Leicester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-1)

vs. Leicester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-1) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-2)

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (2-2)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (2-1)

Watford vs. Manchester City

It's an ominous sign for Watford that City were able to rest some key players for Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth. David Silva started on the bench so should be refreshed for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The 32-year-old has been the conductor-in-chief for the Citizens. His passing range and radar remain versatile and unerring, but he has also shown a keen eye for goal by finding the net five times in the league already.

Watford may struggle to control midfield with key enforcer Etienne Capoue set to miss out. The Frenchman was sent off late on during Saturday's 2-0 defeat away to Leicester City.

The Hornets' bigger concern may be whether Sergio Aguero leads the line for the visitors. The Argentinian missed out against the Cherries, and manager Pep Guardiola isn't sure if he will play amid concerns the prolific No. 10 could be out "four of five weeks" with a muscle problem, per Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports.

With or without Aguero, this deep and talented squad has enough firepower to see off a Watford side on a run of just one point from the last four matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

Like Watford, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been struggling for points. One draw and five defeats from the last six matches proves Nuno Espirito Santo's team has plateaued somewhat following a fast start.

The turgid run means Santo won't be happy to see Chelsea arrive at Molineux, especially after the Blues recovered from a tough defeat to Spurs by beating Fulham 2-0 in a west London derby on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri rotated his forward line by handing starts to Olivier Giroud and Pedro ahead of Alvaro Morata and Willian, respectively.

The former Barcelona man opened the scoring to keep an impressive run in front of goal going:

Chelsea have the quality in forward areas to punish what has been a vulnerable Wolves back three. However, Sarri will be aware the west Midlands side have played some of their best games this season against the bigger clubs, having drawn with City, United and Arsenal.

Players as cultured as midfield schemer Joao Moutinho and striker Raul Jimenez will give Santo's men enough chances to put Chelsea under pressure, even if they ultimately fall short.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Arsenal's trip to the red half of Manchester offers a study in contrasts between two managers. Unai Emery has been a breath of fresh air since succeeding Arsene Wenger in the summer, guiding the Gunners on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

It's a different story for Jose Mourinho in his third season at United, though. Disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton have left the Red Devils seventh, eight points off fourth and 16 adrift of neighbours City.

Mourinho has been a target for criticism amid his own penchant for taking his players to task in public. The 55-year-old reportedly likened club-record signing Paul Pogba to a "virus" in front of his team-mates after Saturday's 2-2 stalemate with the Saints, per the Daily Telegraph.

Mourinho is said to be "drowning" those around him in "negativity," according to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian. The impact can be seen in some of the static and sluggish football United have mustered this season.

By contrast, those who report on United have noticed the positive differences in the way Arsenal are approaching life under Emery, particularly during the thrilling win over Spurs:

One reason the Gunners have been so pleasing on the eye is their ample firepower up front. A lot of it stems from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the former Borussia Dortmund star who tops the division's scoring charts with 10 goals after bagging a brace against Spurs.

In the process, he also put himself in select company:

A United defence that has kept just one clean sheet in the league this season will have a hard time keeping Aubameyang and strike partner Alexandre Lacazette in check.

Mourinho is said to have injury concerns over several defenders, with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof nursing problems, while Ashley Young is suspended, per Adam Skinner of the Daily Express.

Expect Mourinho's men to raise their collective game for the visit of an old rival, but also expect an in-form Arsenal side to leave Manchester with at least a point.