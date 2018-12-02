Marvin Lewis Reportedly on Hot Seat with 2019 Team Contract Option

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Marvin Lewis' perpetually warm seat is apparently hotter than expected.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Lewis could be let go following the 2018 season because the Cincinnati Bengals hold a team option on his contract for 2019.

It was previously believed Lewis had signed a fully guaranteed two-year extension that likely would have kept him safe for next season.

The Bengals have lost five of their last six games after starting 4-1.

Lewis is in his 16th season as the Bengals head coach but is no stranger to the hot seat. His job security has been in question for a large chunk of his tenure in Cincinnati, but he has stuck around thanks to some well-timed victories and loyalty from owner Mike Brown.

Last December, there were reports Lewis was planning to leave the team following the 2017 season, but that was proved incorrect.

The Bengals have made the playoffs seven times under Lewis but have not won in the postseason. They are on pace to miss the playoffs for the third straight season after a streak of five straight appearances.

Rapoport identified Hue Jackson as a potential replacement for Lewis. Jackson joined Lewis' staff midway through the season after he was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns went 3-36-1 under Jackson.