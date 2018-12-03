EPL Week 15 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United will hope to end a run of three Premier League games without a win on Wednesday when they take on Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Reds Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Southampton on Saturday, while the Gunners enjoyed a brilliant 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby the following day.

Week 15 brings a full midweek fixture list with all 20 top-flight teams in action. Tuesday sees leaders Manchester City take on Watford, while on Wednesday, Liverpool face Burnley, Chelsea are at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spurs host Southampton.

Week 15 Fixtures and Predictions

Tuesday, December 4

Bournemouth 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United 2-0 Cardiff City

Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, December 5

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Everton 2-1 Newcastle United

Fulham 1-2 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea

Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Southampton

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Marcus Rashford should continue up front for Manchester United after a bright display against Southampton:

The 21-year-old was one of the few United players who received praise from manager Jose Mourinho after the 2-2 draw:

Rashford will have fond memories of playing Arsenal. He made his Premier League debut against the Gunners in February 2016, scoring twice in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

The England international's pace and direct running caused Southampton problems and will be needed if United are to return to winning ways.

While Arsenal are on an excellent run of form, their defence has leaked goals this season.

The Gunners have conceded 18 in 14 Premier League matches and haven't managed a clean sheet in the top fllght since a goalless draw against Watford in September.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes into Wednesday's game fresh from scoring a brace against Spurs to become the first Premier League player to reach 10 goals this season:

The Gabon international is now out on his own as the Premier League's top scorer, ahead of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane:

He will surely fancy his chances against a Manchester United defence weakened by injuries and suspensions.

Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News highlighted the Red Devils' problems:

Aubameyang is a brilliant goalscorer and has bags of pace, but he also showed his willingness to work hard for the cause against Spurs:

The 29-year-old will head into the game full of confidence after his display against Spurs and has all the weapons required to hurt a leaky United defence.