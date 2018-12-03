Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Week From the Winter Meetings

0 of 8

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The MLB winter meetings kick off Sunday in Las Vegas. The hot stove is about to start crackling.

While we wait, let's play a round of "deal or no deal" with eight potential impact trade chips. In each case, we'll use the latest rumors and a dollop of gut feeling to predict whether or not the players in question will change uniforms this offseason.

One note: As of this writing, the trade that will reportedly send second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets in exchange for a package of prospects and salary-offsetting veterans is on the verge of completion, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Thus, we aren't including it, since that would be a "prediction" in name only.