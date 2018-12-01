Shaq Lawson Fined $33,425 for Fight with Leonard Fournette in Jaguars vs. Bills

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson $33,425 for his role in a physical altercation with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette during the Bills' 24-21 Week 12 win, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

The fight erupted late in the third quarter. Lawson was on the field for the Bills' defensive series, while Fournette ran from the sideline and onto the field. The two then exchanged punches and were ejected.

"Punches got threw," Lawson said, according to NewYorkUpstate.com's Ryan Talbot. "He threw a punch, I threw a punch. Then we locked up and basically it was over. You really couldn't do much about it."

Fournette was suspended for his role in the skirmish and will not be available for Sunday's AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field.