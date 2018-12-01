PSG Reportedly Approach Liverpool About Fabinho Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly approached Liverpool about a transfer for midfielder Fabinho. Les Parisiens would like to conclude a deal during the January window so the former AS Monaco man can assist their pursuit of major trophies this season.

The Daily Record's Duncan Castles (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) has reported PSG's approach, with Castles saying PSG are "pushing Liverpool to transfer Fabinho for the second half of this Champions League campaign."

However, pushing through a deal won't be easy, with Liverpool said to be unwilling to sell. The Reds' reluctance is understandable since the Anfield club paid Monaco £43.7 million for Fabinho this summer.

Things haven't gone smoothly for the Brazilian holding midfielder, though. Fabinho has been far from a regular in the Liverpool starting XI, making a mere four starts in the Premier League and Champions League combined.



Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recently defended his decision to leave Fabinho out so often, per Otway: "We will have to work for it because it is not like you can throw players on the pitch and just tell them to do it. It doesn't work. It didn't work with Fabinho."

Klopp is eager to promote the narrative Fabinho just needs time to acclimatise to life in the Premier League. However, it's still a strange situation to see a highly regarded player with a hefty price tag on the outside looking in.

Liverpool have instead relied on a trio of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner. The group has come in for criticism, but Klopp has been quick to defend them, even if his words haven't convinced everybody:

Fabinho may be struggling to get a game at Anfield, but there is little doubt he would be an asset if he returned to Ligue 1. The 25-year-old helped Monaco win the title ahead of PSG in 2017 and has long been on the latter's radar.

PSG officials were reportedly ready to discuss a transfer when the club beat Liverpool 2-1 at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, per L'Equipe (h/t Matt Gault of Football Whispers and Sky Sports).

Fabinho would bring invaluable qualities to PSG's squad. Specifically, he would give manager Thomas Tuchel a natural anchorman to screen the defence at the base of midfield.

Tuchel has lacked one of those so far this season, often opting to play centre-back Marquinhos in a makeshift role. Fabinho's fellow Brazil international offers defensive awareness but lacks the vision and technique of a natural ball-playing midfielder.



Meanwhile, neither Marco Verratti nor Adrien Rabiot possesses the physicality and discipline to play the holding role. Uncertainty surrounding the future of playmaker Rabiot, who is yet to sign a new contract, could accelerate Les Parisiens' plans to add to their midfield ranks.

Fabinho would make sense as a useful signing this winter, especially if he continues to find starts difficult to come by on Merseyside. Agreeing a lucrative deal would be a win-win for both PSG and Liverpool.