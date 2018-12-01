Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Urging Chelsea to Sign Elseid Hysaj

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly keen for Chelsea to engineer a deal to bring Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj to Stamford Bridge.

The Albania international played for Sarri in Naples last season but could become surplus to requirements for new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Telesport (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror on Saturday) has reported Hysaj has stayed in touch with Sarri, with the latter said to be keen to replace Hysaj with Stefan Lainer of Red Bull Salzburg.

Sarri is anxious for Chelsea to make another bid for Hysaj after seeing an approach rebuffed during the summer. Jones also noted how Sarri and the Blues "may have to wait until the summer, however, with Napoli reluctant to make the move in the middle of the season."

Napoli may be unwilling to sell this winter, but it seems likely Hysaj will eventually move on. Telesport (h/t Jones) reported Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis hasn't warmed to requests for a pay rise from the player's agent.

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Calciomercato (h/t Sport Witness) reported in November that Hysaj, whose contract runs out in 2021, wants to bump his wages up to €3 million and to remove a €50 million release clause.

Chelsea makes sense as a possible destination for Hysaj because of his connection with Sarri. However, the Italian's squad is well-stocked with full-backs.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are the starters, while Davide Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri provide depth. It's a strong contingent, even if there are doubts about some of the names at the position.

Former Torino star Zappacosta is wanted by Lazio, per Il Tempo (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness). Meanwhile, ex-AS Roma man Emerson has recently been tipped by Calciomercato (h/t Football.London) to stay in west London beyond the January transfer window.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Hysaj would be an upgrade on both because of his familiarity with Sarri's style of play. The 24-year-old possesses the engine to be an invaluable attacking outlet. He has an assist to his credit this season in 12 appearances, and his eye for a pass is superior to that of most players at his position.

Despite his obvious talent, Hysaj would still surely have a hard time starting regularly for Chelsea, even with his ability to play both right- and left-back. Azpilicueta has made the right-back berth his own and is a near-flawless defender, as well as a useful creator of goals—he has two assists this season after managing six last term.

Putting Hysaj on the right could mean a return to centre-back for Azpilicueta, who played the role as part of a three-man defence for previous manager Antonio Conte.

Azpilicueta isn't a natural centre-back, but he would be an upgrade over the mistake-prone David Luiz:

Alternatively, Hysaj could provide competition for Alonso on the left. However, the Spaniard's knack for scoring goals and skill from set-pieces makes him invaluable.

A reunion between Sarri and Hysaj seems sensible, but the defender should proceed with caution given the ample talent Chelsea already have in both full-back spots.