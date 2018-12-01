Report: Chelsea Enter January Race for Manchester United Target Eder Militao

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Chelsea could reportedly battle Manchester United for the signature of Porto defender Eder Militao in January.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Metro) reported Blues coach Maurizio Sarri has turned his attentions to the Brazilian youngster as he attempts to strengthen his defence.

The 20-year-old has seen his reputation explode at Porto and made his international debut in September.

Per A Bola, Militao has a €50 million (£44 million) release clause in his deal after arriving from Sao Paulo for just €4 million (£3.5 million) in August.

Any sale would represent a huge profit for a player who has made just 14 appearances for his new club.

Duncan Castles of the Daily Record reported on Tuesday that the Red Devils are scouring the transfer market for a centre-back, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, one of United manager Jose Mourinho's primary targets.

However, Militao fits United's strategy of signing young players who possess a bigger sell-on value, likely making him an attractive option to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

As noted by Metro, Chelsea could also be preparing themselves for the departure of experienced campaigner Gary Cahill, with the England player reportedly ready to exit the Blues in the upcoming transfer window.

Cahill has been a major part of Chelsea's defence since he signed from Bolton Wanderers in 2012 but has only made one Premier League appearance so far this season. Starting centre-back David Luiz, 31, is also out of contract in June, meaning a long-term addition at the heart of defence could soon become a priority.

A fee of £44 million for a player unlikely to make an immediate impact would be a huge price to pay as Chelsea chase UEFA Champions League qualification, and Sarri might have to consider a second defensive signing before the transfer window closes until next summer.

Chelsea appeared vulnerable in the recent 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Wembley, and the Blues must solidify their options at centre-back with Arsenal hot on their heels for a spot in the top four.