La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 14 Matches

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid settled their nerves in La Liga with a 2-0 win over Valencia on Saturday, with Los Blancos climbing to fifth in the table.

Getafe hold seventh spot after an impressive 3-0 win over Espanyol, with Leganes claiming a 4-2 victory against Real Valladolid on the road.

Celta Vigo cruised to a 2-0 win at home against bottom side Huesca.

Here's Saturday's results from Spain:

Celta Vigo 2-0 Huesca

Real Valladolid 2-4 Leganes

Getafe 3-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

La Liga Standings (Matches played, goal difference and points)



1. Sevilla: 13, 11, 26

2. Barcelona: 13, 16, 25

3. Atletico Madrid: 13, 8, 24



4. Alaves: 13, 4, 23

5. Real Madrid: 14, 3, 23

6. Espanyol: 14, 1, 21

7. Getafe: 14, 4, 20

8. Girona: 13, 1, 20

9. Real Sociedad: 13, 2, 19

10. Levante: 13, -1, 18

11. Eibar: 14, -4, 18

12. Celta Vigo: 14, 3, 17

13. Valencia: 14, 0, 7

14. Real Valladolid: 14, -3, 17

15. Leganes: 14, -4, 16

16. Real Betis: 14, -4, 16

17. Villarreal: 13, -1, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 13, -6, 11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 14, -13, -10

20. Huesca: 14, -17, 7

For the La Liga table in full visit the competition website.

Saturday Recap



OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid made easy work of Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with the UEFA Champions League holders posting a clean sheet against Valencia.

Los Che took their time to work themselves into the encounter after Daniel Wass' own goal after just eight minutes.

Real were in control of the tempo and ball throughout the first half, but once again struggled in front of goal as their scoring issues continued to manifest.

Lucas Vazquez wrapped up victory with seven minutes remaining, and Madrid happily collected the points in front of their home support.

Getafe's excellent form continued, with the hosts defeating Espanyol 3-0 on the outskirts of the capital city.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

All the goals came in the second half as the Catalan visitors collapsed, and it was Jorge Molina who broke the deadlock soon after the restart.

The Azulones doubled their lead through Jaime Mata minutes later, leaving Vitorino Antunes to find the bottom corner from range with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

There was a six-goal thriller in the game between Valladolid and Leganes, with the away side finding the net four times to claim the points.

Greece international Dimitrios Siovas headed home after 11 minutes to give the Cucumber Growers the perfect start and Los Blancos loanee Oscar made it 2-0 shortly before the interval.

However, Toni started the fightback for the home team with a goal five minutes after the restart, but Guido Carrillo tucked his effort away to make it 3-1 after 66 minutes. The Argentinian completed his brace minutes later to all but capture the points. Enes Unal gave Valladolid a second consolation goal deep in stoppage time.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Huesca could eventually fall out of the top flight as the bottom side once again lost. Celta Vigo ran out 2-0 winners at the Abanca-Balaidos.

Spain international Iago Aspas was the hero for his side once again, netting goals either side of half-time to give Celta just their fourth win of the La Liga campaign.