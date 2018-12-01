La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 14 Matches

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 01: Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with Karim Benzema (R) and Sergio Reguilon (L) during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 01, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid settled their nerves in La Liga with a 2-0 win over Valencia on Saturday, with Los Blancos climbing to fifth in the table.

Getafe hold seventh spot after an impressive 3-0 win over Espanyol, with Leganes claiming a 4-2 victory against Real Valladolid on the road.

Celta Vigo cruised to a 2-0 win at home against bottom side Huesca.

Here's Saturday's results from Spain:

                

Celta Vigo 2-0 Huesca

Real Valladolid 2-4 Leganes

Getafe 3-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

                               

La Liga Standings (Matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Sevilla: 13, 11, 26

2. Barcelona: 13, 16, 25

3. Atletico Madrid: 13, 8, 24

4. Alaves: 13, 4, 23

5. Real Madrid: 14, 3, 23

6. Espanyol: 14, 1, 21

7. Getafe: 14, 4, 20

8. Girona: 13, 1, 20

9. Real Sociedad: 13, 2, 19

10. Levante: 13, -1, 18

11. Eibar: 14, -4, 18

12. Celta Vigo: 14, 3, 17

13. Valencia: 14, 0, 7

14. Real Valladolid: 14, -3, 17

15. Leganes: 14, -4, 16

16. Real Betis: 14, -4, 16

17. Villarreal: 13, -1, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 13, -6, 11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 14, -13, -10

20. Huesca: 14, -17, 7                    

For the La Liga table in full visit the competition website.

                       

Saturday Recap

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco (C) challenges Valencia's Spanish midfielder Daniel Parejo (R) and Valencia's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu sta
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid made easy work of Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with the UEFA Champions League holders posting a clean sheet against Valencia.

Los Che took their time to work themselves into the encounter after Daniel Wass' own goal after just eight minutes.

Real were in control of the tempo and ball throughout the first half, but once again struggled in front of goal as their scoring issues continued to manifest.

Lucas Vazquez wrapped up victory with seven minutes remaining, and Madrid happily collected the points in front of their home support.

Getafe's excellent form continued, with the hosts defeating Espanyol 3-0 on the outskirts of the capital city.

GETAFE, SPAIN - DECEMBER 01: Pablo Piatti of RCD Espanyol shoots during the La Liga match between Getafe CF and RCD Espanyol at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on December 1, 2018 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images

All the goals came in the second half as the Catalan visitors collapsed, and it was Jorge Molina who broke the deadlock soon after the restart.

The Azulones doubled their lead through Jaime Mata minutes later, leaving Vitorino Antunes to find the bottom corner from range with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

There was a six-goal thriller in the game between Valladolid and Leganes, with the away side finding the net four times to claim the points.

Greece international Dimitrios Siovas headed home after 11 minutes to give the Cucumber Growers the perfect start and Los Blancos loanee Oscar made it 2-0 shortly before the interval.

However, Toni started the fightback for the home team with a goal five minutes after the restart, but Guido Carrillo tucked his effort away to make it 3-1 after 66 minutes. The Argentinian completed his brace minutes later to all but capture the points. Enes Unal gave Valladolid a second consolation goal deep in stoppage time.

VIGO, SPAIN - DECEMBER 01: Iago Aspas of Celta de Vigo in action during the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and SD Huesca at Abanca-Balaídos on December 01, 2018 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Huesca could eventually  fall out of the top flight as the bottom side once again lost. Celta Vigo ran out 2-0 winners at the Abanca-Balaidos.

Spain international Iago Aspas was the hero for his side once again, netting goals either side of half-time to give Celta just their fourth win of the La Liga campaign.

Related

    Lucas and Benzema Combine for Madrid's 2nd 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lucas and Benzema Combine for Madrid's 2nd 🎥

    Streamvi
    via Streamvi

    Carvajal Won't Give Up, Forces Own Goal 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Carvajal Won't Give Up, Forces Own Goal 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Despite Lucas' Goal, Madrid Still Need Isco

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Despite Lucas' Goal, Madrid Still Need Isco

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Bale Goes Off Injured and His Lean Run in LaLiga Continues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bale Goes Off Injured and His Lean Run in LaLiga Continues

    Pablo Polo
    via MARCA in English