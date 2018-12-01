EPL Results: Saturday's Week 14 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League after beating Bournemouth by two goals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City now lead Liverpool by five points, having a played a game more, with the Reds preparing for a Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Elsewhere, West Ham United trounced Newcastle United away from home thanks to a pair of goals from Javier Hernandez. Meanwhile, Burnley dropped into the bottom three after losing 2-0 away to Crystal Palace.

Leicester City beat Watford at the King Power Stadium to move above Manchester United into seventh, with Jamie Vardy again unerring from the penalty spot. Brighton & Hove Albion moved up to 11th after coming from behind to win away to Huddersfield Town, after the hosts were controversially reduced to 10 men.

Saturday Scores

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City 2-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle United 0-3 West Ham United

Southampton vs. Manchester United

Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points, per the division's official website)

1. Manchester City: 14, 12, +37, 38

2. Liverpool: 13, 10, +21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 10, +12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +17, 28

5. Arsenal: 13, 8, +12, 27

6. Everton: 13, 6, +5, 22

7. Leicester City: 14, 6, +3, 21

8. Manchester United: 13, 6, -1, 21

9. Bournemouth: 14, 6, +2, 20

10. Watford: 14, 6, -2, 20

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 14, 5, -4, 18

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, 4, -4, 16

13. West Ham United: 14, 4, -5, 15

14. Crystal Palace: 14, 3, -7, 12

15. Newcastle United: 14, 3, -8, 12

16. Cardiff City: 14, 3, -14, 11

17. Huddersfield Town: 14, 2, -15, 10

18. Burnley: 14, 2, -16, 9

19. Southampton: 13, 1, -14, 8

20. Fulham: 13, 2, -19, 8

City took just 16 minutes to go in front against the Cherries, with Bernardo Silva finding the net. The Portugal international was part of a rotated starting XI as Pep Guardiola rested striker Sergio Aguero and left playmaker David Silva on the bench.

Bournemouth stayed in the game and were worthy of the equaliser when Callum Wilson scored with a clever header a minute before the break. Wilson now has seven league goals to his credit in what is proving a breakthrough campaign for a gifted striker who also earned his first England cap recently.

It was left to in-form Raheem Sterling to restore the Citizens' advantage 12 minutes after the restart. The prolific winger reacted quickest after Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic spilled a shot from Danilo.

Sterling has made a habit of punishing the Cherries:

The hosts had the game where they wanted it but still struggled in search of a decisive third. Problems up top led Guardiola to call Silva off the bench with the disappointing Gabriel Jesus making way after the Brazilian striker failed to make the most of starting ahead of Aguero:

Silva's introduction soon led to a goal when the Spaniard played Leroy Sane in behind and the latter picked out Ilkay Gundogan who made the points safe.

Unlike Jesus, Hernandez made the most of a rare start to put the Hammers in front after just 11 minutes in Newcastle. The former Red Devils striker continued his career-long habit of scoring from close in:

Hernandez came alive in the box again when he completed his brace in the 64th minute. The Mexico international finished well after reacting to a flick from strike partner Marko Arnautovic.

Felipe Anderson sealed an eye-catching away win for West Ham when he finished coolly deep into stoppage time.

Leicester were in cruise control after building a two-goal lead after 23 minutes against the Hornets at home. Jamie Vardy got the the first from the penalty spot to confirm his fifth league goal of the campaign.

Playing for Claude Puel hasn't always looked like a comfortable fit for the England international, but the numbers suggest the Frenchman's influence is actually benefiting Vardy:

James Maddison doubled the Foxes' tally after capping a swift and flowing break with a cool and precise finish.

Watford had most of the game in the second half but lacked quality in front of goal. The Hornets were also reduced to 10 late on when Etienne Capoue was sent off after a collision with Kelechi Iheanacho in the final minute.

Huddersfield were 1-0 up in less than a minute when Mathias Jorgensen got his head to a woeful attempted clearance from Seagulls right-back Bruno.

The Terriers should have been coasting but instead found themselves reduced to 10 men when striker Steve Mounie received a red card 13 minutes before the break. Mounie had clashed with Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, although referee Michael Oliver's decision to quickly brandish a red appeared a harsh one.

The decision also proved significant as Brighton took full advantage of being a man up to draw level deep into first-half stoppage time when centre-back Shane Duffy headed in from a Solly March cross.

Brighton pressed home their momentum when Florin Andone, starting ahead of the prolific Glenn Murray, found the net in the 69th minute. The former Deportivo La Coruna striker scored when he got his head to another teasing delivery from the impressive March.

Palace needed a slice of good fortune to go in front at home to Burnley, and the Eagles got it when James McArthur's cross went all the way beyond Joe Hart in the Clarets' goal.

The home side proceeded to play some slick and scintillating football but struggled to find the finish. It finally came when Andros Townsend cut in from the right and curled the ball past Hart.