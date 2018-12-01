Chelsea Reportedly Trying to Negotiate Down Christian Pulisic's £70M Valuation

Martin Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly attempting to talk Borussia Dortmund down from their £70 million (€78.9 million) valuation of Christian Pulisic.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the American is "one of Chelsea's top transfer targets," and while they anticipate stiff competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are said to have withdrawn from the race to sign him.

Dortmund aren't willing to let him leave in January, but Pulisic will have just one year remaining on his contract with them come next summer.

The winger only turned 20 in September, but he has already made 23 appearances for the United States, scoring nine goals.

His international career took another impressive step in November:

With BVB, Pulisic is now in his fourth campaign of senior football, and he has produced three goals and four assists in 14 matches this season.

He has only started four times in the Bundesliga this term, though, as a couple of injuries and the form of Jadon Sancho has left him a little sidelined.

Pulisic isn't the finished article yet, but his performances for both club and country in recent years have been eye-catching.

Squawka ran the rule over his strengths and weaknesses:

Willian and Pedro are both the wrong side of 30, so the Blues could do with investing in a younger player who can operate opposite Eden Hazard in the final third, or succeed the Belgian if he moves on.

He's still developing his game, but his future looks to be an exciting one, and he's already accrued an impressive amount of top-level experience at this stage in his career.

With a little refinement, he could be a regular starter even in a side of Chelsea's calibre.