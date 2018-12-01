Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Wants Assurances Before Signing New Chelsea Contract

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly stalling on signing a new five-year contract at the club until he receives assurances about receiving more game time.

According to the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, the Blues are thought to have made him the offer in the summer, but the 18-year-old is yet to put pen to paper as he is waiting on more first-team minutes.

Chelsea are said to be hoping to tie him down in the coming weeks before loaning him out for the second half of the campaign.

Hudson-Odoi is hoping to play Premier League football, which he feels he is ready for, and as such, it's said he's not prepared to join a Championship club on loan.

The youngster made two top-flight appearances under Antonio Conte last season and also made two outings in the FA Cup.

Under Maurizio Sarri, Hudson-Odoi started against PAOK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday having previously made two substitute appearances in the competition.

It was only his second start of the campaign after he also enjoyed a run-out in the Community Shield, and he took the opportunity to impress with a goal and an assist:

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his performance:

Despite his excellent showing, Sarri did not indicate he would be more forthcoming with opportunities for the youngster, though:

A Premier League match would be a big step up from a PAOK side that was reduced to 10 men after seven minutes, and he does have Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian to contend with for game time.

However, he's an exciting talent. He's quick and skilful, which makes him difficult to defend against in one-on-one situations, and he showed a promising amount of end product on Thursday.

Hudson-Odoi will likely get another opportunity in Chelsea's final Europa League group game with Vidi this month, but if he fails to feature in any of their eight other games in December, it will be clear that first-team opportunities will be hard to come by.

A loan spell in the second half of the season would be beneficial, but if Chelsea don't offer him a pathway to regular football next year, they'll risk losing a hot prospect.