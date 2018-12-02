The Real Winners and Losers from TUF 28 Finale and UFC Fight Night 142

0 of 9

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

Two consecutive weekends, two consecutive cards. MMA has taken a terrifying leap into the holiday shopping season. Seriously, this is how people get arrested.

Last weekend's action started in the middle of the night for American audiences when UFC Fight Night 141 aired from Beijing, China. The evening did a nice job of spreading guilt and emptiness around when 43-year-old Tito Ortiz dropped 48-year-old Chuck Liddell like a bag of soil in the main event of an MMA card brought to you by Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. (You can see a full recap of those card results here.)

The second twofer went down this Friday and Saturday with back-to-back UFC events. The first was the finale of the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter, which took place Friday in Las Vegas. I know what you're asking. First, yes, The Ultimate Fighter still exists, and second, the main event was definitely worth watching, with former champ Rafael dos Anjos welcoming frightening phenom Kamaru Usman to the upper level of the welterweight division.

On Saturday, UFC Fight Night 142 went down from Australia. Atop the card were former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos and Sydney Tai Tuivasa, who is known as one of the UFC's most feared hitters and shoe-beer drinkers.

It was a lot of time. Did you stop short of making such a commitment? You aren't the first. Luckily, and for the second straight week, we have you covered on both cards. And as always, the final stat lines don't reveal all. These are the real winners and losers for the TUF 28 Final and UFC Fight Night 142.

We'll start with Saturday's Fight Night card, then look back at the key moments from the TUF finale. Full results for both cards appear at the bottom.