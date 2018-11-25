The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 141 and Liddell vs. Ortiz

0 of 10

Saturday was a long day for MMA fans.

It started with UFC Fight Night 141, the company's first visit to Beijing, China. For fans on the East Coast of the United States, the first fight went off at 3:15 am. Considering the fact that many of said fans were nursing a turkey and shopping hangover, early viewership numbers for UFC Fight Pass were probably more bowling score than serious data point.

Never mind that fans in other parts of the world routinely wake up at such hours to watch cards from Las Vegas and New York. Never mind that! We Americans are known for our diva tendencies when it comes to UFC logistics.

But never fear. No matter who you are or where you're from, we got you. We rose early for the event and stayed for the culminating bout between heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. All over the card, a slew of Chinese fighters competed to make their mark on the national consciousness.

Oh, but don't dare forget about the day's second act. Yes, that evening Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions forayed into mixed martial arts when it staged a trilogy bout between Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. They were easily the biggest names to compete on either of Saturday's cards, regardless of the cringe factor precipitated by advancing years and attendant safety concerns. By the way, their combined age is 91. Let that sink in.

Lots to absorb on a strange and sprawling Saturday that featured more than 20 combined fights, and as usual the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from both events.

We'll do this chronologically—UFC Beijing first, followed by the Golden Boy card below. Full final stat lines for both cards bring up the rear.