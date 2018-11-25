The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 141 and Liddell vs. Ortiz

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 141 and Liddell vs. OrtizNovember 25, 2018
Saturday was a long day for MMA fans.
It started with UFC Fight Night 141, the company's first visit to Beijing, China. For fans on the East Coast of the United States, the first fight went off at 3:15 am. Considering the fact that many of said fans were nursing a turkey and shopping hangover, early viewership numbers for UFC Fight Pass were probably more bowling score than serious data point.
Never mind that fans in other parts of the world routinely wake up at such hours to watch cards from Las Vegas and New York. Never mind that! We Americans are known for our diva tendencies when it comes to UFC logistics.
But never fear. No matter who you are or where you're from, we got you. We rose early for the event and stayed for the culminating bout between heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. All over the card, a slew of Chinese fighters competed to make their mark on the national consciousness.
Oh, but don't dare forget about the day's second act. Yes, that evening Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions forayed into mixed martial arts when it staged a trilogy bout between Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. They were easily the biggest names to compete on either of Saturday's cards, regardless of the cringe factor precipitated by advancing years and attendant safety concerns. By the way, their combined age is 91. Let that sink in.
Lots to absorb on a strange and sprawling Saturday that featured more than 20 combined fights, and as usual the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from both events.
We'll do this chronologically—UFC Beijing first, followed by the Golden Boy card below. Full final stat lines for both cards bring up the rear.
Winner: Francis Ngannou
Ka-POW!
Just like that, Francis Ngannou is back in the heavyweight conversation.
It wasn't a banner year for the Cameroonian-Frenchman. In January, Stipe Miocic smothered him into oblivion to turn back his bid to be the next champ/big thing. In July, Ngannou was still feeling the after-effects of that beating, hesitant to pull the trigger in an all-time snoozer with Derrick Lewis.
This fight against Curtis Blaydes was important. Blaydes knows how to take and throw a punch, but more importantly has the wrestling that has looked of late like Ngannou's kryptonite.
Barely 30 seconds into the contest, Blaydes attempted to close the distance; Ngannou pounced. A massive right hand crashed across the top of Blaydes' head, turning his knees to jelly. Blaydes was game, attempting desperation takedowns, but Ngannou was on him with punches and hammerfists. Referee Marc Goddard waved it off after just 45 seconds. Blaydes protested, but it was easy to see that he wasn't defending well.
Following the win, Ngannou stepped to the center of the Octagon and put a finger to his lips—presumably as a gesture to those who were less than impressed by his last two showings.
"2018 was a very hard year for me," he told broadcaster Dan Hardy. "I found myself. I had to settle what wasn't settled yet. I had to grow as a fighter. And by the end of the year, I think I have learned more in this year than I think in my whole career."
Asked to pinpoint future opponents, Ngannou made two wise selections in Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov. He also floated a rematch with Miocic, saying "I really didn't do well [in the first fight] and I really want to fix it." You have to respect that, and you have to tip your cap to Ngannou for getting back on the horse in Beijing.
Loser: Curtis Blaydes
Blaydes has some great wins, including most recently an electric knockout of Alistair Overeem. Before Saturday he hadn't lost in two years, when he lost to the selfsame Ngannou. His six-fight unbeaten streak placed him in the top echelon of the division.
Despite the resume, Blaydes has a tendency to engage with The Haters. His primary focus seems to be shutting up the doubters, proving the critics wrong, drawing strength from the non-believers and so forth.
There's nothing wrong with that. But sometimes that mindset, when left unchecked, seems to needlessly interfere with the tasks at hand.
And yet, there was Blaydes on fight week, putting the cart before the horse. First he got caught looking ahead when he called for Miocic or a title shot in his next fight—on the unspoken assumption he would first run through Ngannou. Blaydes also predicted he would break the UFC takedown record against Ngannou, adding "doubt me if you want" to the end of the pledge, as if the entire object of the exercise was to invite criticism that he could subsequently combat.
You gotta love the confidence, but in retrospect you have to wonder if these were self-inflicted distractions. Maybe not—a punch is a punch, after all—but you have to wonder if things like his takedown tally added an unneeded level of thinking. Don't forget that he was moving inside when Ngannou uncorked that big right hand.
There is one silver lining, perhaps, in that Blaydes has a fairly obvious next opponent on the horizon. Derrick Lewis is also coming off a loss and is ranked near Blaydes in the rankings. That's a pretty high-profile matchup that could headline any cable card.
It may not be the outcome Blaydes envisioned, but for now he'll have to make do with a lateral move.
Winner: Alistair Overeem
People assume the term "gatekeeper" is pejorative. But it doesn't have to be that way.
Case in point: Alistair Overeem. The longtime heavyweight contender is 38 years old and has settled into a comfortable role as a measuring stick for the division's better fighters. Just look at his last seven fights, tracing back two years. The only three fighters who defeated him were Ngannou, Blaydes and Stipe Miocic, who went on to win the title. Coming into Saturday, all three of those fighters are in the top four of the official UFC rankings. The four he defeated are substantially lower or out of the rankings altogether.
So it went for Sergey Pavlovich, the ballyhooed Russian prospect who made his UFC debut at this event—then fell to The Reem inside the first round.
The Dutchman grabbed early underhooks and pinned Pavlovich against the fence. Overeem then hit a takedown that caught Pavlovich by surprise. Working from inside his opponent's guard, The Reem landed one shot, then another. Momentum built and soon the train was rolling full steam. Pavolvich turtled and the ref made a good call for the ground-and-pound stoppage.
"The Reem is back," Overeem told Hardy after the fight. "We put in a lot of hard work. ...Boom!"
Well, there you go. Despite the loss, Pavlovich flashed the tool mainly responsible for getting him here. He has one-touch danger in his right hand, and it wobbled Overeem good in an early exchange. He'll be back. But his road now begins a lot lower down the ladder, thanks to the resistance he found at the upper gate.
Winner: China
If the goal of UFC Fight Night 141 was to make the Chinese faithful happy, mission accomplished.
China's native sons and daughters went 6-3 on the day. Yadong Song, Li Jingliang, Wu Yanan, Weili Zhang, Pingyuan Liu and Xiaonan Yan earned victories. Kenan Song, Su Mudaerji and Hu Yaozong fell short.
Two competitors stood out.
The first was Yadong Song, aka the Kung Fu Monkey, who advanced to 3-0 in the UFC bantamweight division with a decision over a game Vincent Morales. Song, who trains with Team Alpha Male in California, has a classic waterbug's game, quick enough to dive in and sting with a right hand or a kick, then dart back out of range. He even mixed in a couple of takedowns in the final round, seemingly just to show he could do it. It was a master class, and it would be a surpise not to see Song in the top 15 very soon.
The second was Jingliang, the hard-charging welterweight and reigning face of Chinese MMA, who earned a $50,000 performance bonus with a body-kick TKO of David Zawada. Jingliang found Zawada's chin with impunity Saturday, his hands so low they should have sewn pockets into his shorts, just to complete the effect. Jingliang threw some shady shots after the second-round horn, but hey, protect yourself at all times, right? It ended with a sudden side kick to the solar plexus in the final minute of the contest.
Although Kenan Song ended up losing to Alex Morono, the high-output battle earned both men a bonus for Fight of the Night.
Maybe after years of careful nurturing, the UFC is finally putting down roots in China. Then again, attendance at Beijing's Cadillac Arena, which holds 19,000, topped out at 10,302, per UFC data.
Rome wasn't built in a day, although it was probably built on days like this.
Loser: Lauren Mueller
According to betting side OddsShark, Lauren Mueller was a -325 favorite to handle Wu Yanan on the UFC Beijing undercard.
With a back-and-forth opening round drawing to a close, Mueller landed the biggest offense of the fight with a knockdown. But she looked for the finish too quickly, jumping right into Yanan's guard—and a deep armbar.
An esctatic Yanan ran laps around the cage, and squealed in surprise when a coach—retired Bellator contender Marlon Sandro, to be exact—tied a brand new jiu-jitsu blue belt around her waist.
Mueller's just 27 and 5-1 overall. She still holds promise. But she'll probably be regretting for a while the lapse of situational awareness that led to her first professional defeat.
Loser: Chuck Liddell
It's hard to write this. Almost as hard as it was to watch that fight.
It didn't take long until Tito Ortiz, 43, was doing that grave-digging dance. The favored Ortiz polished off a woefully ill-equipped Chuck Liddell, 48, in the first round.
Liddell is his own person. He can even keep fighting after Saturday if he chooses. But he looked every inch what he was. His movements were stiff to the point of being wobbly. His punches were slow to the point it was hard to imagine one landing. The moment Ortiz landed a clean right hand, Liddell—who lost his last three UFC bouts by knockout—was down and out.
Of course, Ortiz went nuclear, bellowing and slavering like he had just gained actual revenge for the two losses Lidell handed him when they were in their primes back in 2004 and 2006. Sweet redemption, and so forth. Looks like they were equals all along, right everybody? It was like watching Karl Malone beg his Lakers teammates to carry him out of Verizon Center after beating Michael Jordan's Wizards on a Tuesday night in February.
Thus, it's hard to consider Ortiz a real winner here. Liddell is beyond cooked. The loss only reinforces the widespread calls for Liddell's original retirement, all the way back in 2010. He was fairly reluctant about that one, too.
This is all coming from a fan of Chuck's going back to his 2002 destruction of Babalu Sobral. He was a sensation back in the day, a great champion in his prime, and he is a legend right here and now. Fights like this might be a nice payday, and they may satisfy some competitive urge. Fair enough, I guess. As long as there are people out there willing to give him money and a license to do so, as it seems there are, he has every right to take them. Just like I have every right to really, really hope he never does again. Again.
Winner: Deron Winn
Deron Winn cut through the age jokes in the evening's co-main event.
Don't trade them in for height jokes, though. The 5'7" Winn was a good deal shorter than his opponent, the 6'0" Tom Lawlor, and is pretty undersized for a light heavyweight in general. But he was a vicious opponent, throwing hard and imposing constant pressure on the UFC veteran.
If there was a breakout performer on the evening, it was surely the 29-year-old Missouri native, who moved to 4-0 after turning pro just last year. Training at the prestigious American Kickboxing Academy, it stands to reason we'll hear from Winn again.
Winner: Gleison Tibau
This wasn't the most sparkling of cards, and more on that momentarily, but it was fun to watch Gleison Tibau muscle out a close win over fellow UFC alum Efrain Escudero.
Fighting in a 160-pound catchweight bout, Tibau swung heavy leather and ground on Escudero in that relentless, unmistakably Tibau-y fashion. It wasn't always pretty, but it was so recognizable, which is more than I can say for Tibau himself, who was all bald-headed and goateed.
Tibau left the UFC after losing four straight, and there wasn't much here to suggest a return. But it was still fun, right? Sure, why not.
If Saturday's goal was to sell nostalgia, Tibau was a nice appetizer for the main course.
Loser: The Paying Public
During fight week promotion, Ortiz inadvertently entered himself into the "You Said It, Not Me" Hall of Fame.
Asked about pay-per-view buys for the event, Ortiz noted in a video interview with TSN's Aaron Bronester that he and Liddell "shouldn't even be in the business" if the event didn't draw at least 200,000 purchases.
It will be interesting to see what the ultimate data show (assuming they're revealed), but given the low level of buzz over the main event and the larger card, that may be a touch ambitious. If that hunch proves correct, should we really be surprised?
Good on Oscar de la Hoya for expanding his wildly successful Golden Boy Promotions beyond boxing and into MMA. If he keeps at it, I'm sure he'll assemble some great events some day. Saturday was not that day.
Yes, there were some recognizable names in the form of UFC veterans like Tom Lawlor, Gleison Tibau and Efrain Escudero, but these guys are past their primes. Other main card bouts—and remember, for most people this cost $39.99—didn't go much beyond what you'd see at a regional show.
There's no need to mince words here. No need to pretend this was something it wasn't. No need to take some kind of smarmy stand in the name of fairness or valor or manners.
Call it what it is, especially when you're paying for it. If I hadn't had to do this for work I wouldn't have plunked down the money. That would have been the right decision.
UFC Fight Night 141 and Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Full Card Results
UFC Fight Night 141
Main Card
Francis Ngannou def. Curtis Blaydes by TKO, 0:45, Rd. 1
Alistair Overeem def. Sergey Pavlovich by TKO, 4:21, Rd. 1
Yadong Song def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Li Jingliang def. David Zawada by TKO, 4:07, Rd. 3
Preliminary Card
Alex Morono def. Kenan Song by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Wu Yanan def. Lauren Mueller by submission (armbar), 4:00, Rd. 1
Rashad Coulter def. Hu Yaozong by unaninmous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Zhang Weili def. Jessica Aguilar by submission (armbar), 3:41, Rd. 1
Liu Pingyuan def. Martin Day by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Xiaonan Yan def. Syuri Kondo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Kevin Holland def. John Philips by submission (rear-naked choke), 4:05, Rd. 3
Louis Smolka def. Su Mudaerji by submission (armbar), 2:07, Rd. 2
Golden Boy MMA: Liddell vs. Ortiz 3
Main Card
Tito Ortiz def. Chuck Liddell by KO, 4:24, Rd. 1
Deron Winn def. Tom Lawlor by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Gleison Tibau def. Efrain Escudero by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ricky Palacios def. Walel Watson by KO, 3:56, Rd. 1
James Barnes def. Albert Morales by submission (armbar), 4:09, Rd. 3
Jay Silva def. Oscar Cota by submission (arm-triangle choke), 2:13, Rd. 3
Preliminary Card
Johnny Cisneros def. Dave Terel by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Fernando Garcia def. Joe Roye by submission (rear-naked choke), 2:48, Rd. 1
Franciso Estrada def. Jose Huerta by submission (rear-naked choke), 2:47, Rd. 2
Scott Harris covers MMA for Bleacher Report.