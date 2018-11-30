EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Friday's Week 14 Results and Top Scorers

Cardiff City FC/Getty Images

Junior Hoilett scored a brilliant winner for Cardiff City on Friday, as the Bluebirds came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 and move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors went ahead through Matt Doherty in the first half. However, second-half goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Hoilett gave Cardiff their third Premier League win of the season.

Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points)

1. Manchester City: 13, 11, +35, 35

2. Liverpool: 13, 10, +21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 10, +12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +17, 28

5. Arsenal: 13, 8, +12, 27

6. Everton: 13, 6, +5, 22

7. Manchester United: 13, 6, -1, 21

8. Bournemouth: 13, 6, +4, 20

9. Watford: 13, 6, 0, 20

10. Leicester City: 13, 5, +1, 18

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, 4, -4, 16

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -5, 15

13. Newcastle United: 13, 3, -5, 12

14. West Ham United: 13, 3, -8, 12

15. Cardiff City: 14, 3, -14, 11

16. Huddersfield Town: 13, 2, -18, 10

17. Crystal Palace: 13, 2, -9, 9

18. Burnley: 13, 2, -14, 9

19. Southampton: 13, 1, -14, 8

20. Fulham: 13, 2, -19, 8

Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 8

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 7

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 7

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7

Richarlison, Everton: 6

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

Anthony Martial, Manchester United: 6

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 6

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 6

Friday Recap

Cardiff's vulnerability from set-pieces was exposed yet again, as Wolves opened the scoring from a corner after 18 minutes.

The ball was swung in and headed goalwards by Raul Jimenez. Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge managed to parry the initial attempt, but he could not prevent Doherty from slamming the loose ball into the net at the far post.

Squawka Football highlighted Cardiff's defensive deficiencies:

Wolves threatened again five minutes later. Adama Traore had the chance to lead a break but a poor first touch let him down.

Writer Huw Davies summed up how good an opportunity had been wasted:

Cardiff did go close to an equaliser through Harry Arter on 36 minutes. A corner from the hosts was cleared only as far as the edge of the area, where Arter tried his luck but saw his effort hit the woodwork.

The hosts did manage to get back on level terms just after the hour mark. Wolves failed to clear a corner, the ball was lifted back in by Arter and Gunnarsson took a touch on his chest before volleying home.

Opta noted how it was a rare goal from the midfielder:

Cardiff then took the lead in some style through Hoilett. Again a ball into the box was only cleared as far as the edge of the penalty area, and the winger curled the ball into the top corner.

Squawka Football showed how long it had been since his last Premier League goal:

It was a deserved win for Cardiff and will give them hope they can avoid relegation this season. Wolves remain in 11th but have now gone six games without a win and face Chelsea next.