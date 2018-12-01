Liverpool vs. Everton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool take on Everton on Sunday in the Premier League as Anfield plays host to the 232nd Merseyside derby.

The Toffees have a poor record at their home of their local rivals, they have not tasted victory at Anfield since 1999.

However, they come into the game in good form, with five wins from their last seven league outings. Meanwhile, Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League and are strong favourites to take the three points.

Date: Sunday December 2

Time: 4:15 p.m. GMT/11:15 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Liverpool (2-5), Draw (4-1), Everton (15-2)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Liverpool will have to make do without suspended captain Jordan Henderson for Sunday's clash. The midfielder will sit the game out after being sent off during Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford.

Naby Keita, Fabinho or Xherdan Shaqiri will come in for Henderson, although manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with questions about his midfield ahead of the game:

The Reds come into the match on the back of a UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The result means Liverpool must beat Napoli 1-0 or by at least two clear goals in their final group fixture to progress.

Klopp expects a tough test from Everton and has spoken highly of Sunday's opponents:

Everton are showing real signs of improvement under manager Marco Silva and head into the weekend in sixth place in the table.

Adam Bate at Sky Sports highlighted an improvement in their play:

If the Toffees do manage to claim victory on Sunday, Silva will become the first Everton manager to win his first league match against Liverpool at Anfield, per the Premier League.

Silva has said his team do not fear their local rivals:

There's no doubt that Silva has Everton heading in the right direction, and they will head to Anfield with confidence they can take something from the game.

However, they've won just once on their travels this season and face a Liverpool team who have been formidable at home. The Reds have dropped points just once at Anfield in the league this season and conceded only one goal.