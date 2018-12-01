Chelsea vs. Fulham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea vs. Fulham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoDecember 1, 2018
Chelsea face a west London derby against Fulham on Sunday, as Claudio Ranieri's side make the short trip to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues tasted defeat in the Premier League for the first time this season against Tottenham Hotspur last time out. However they responded well with a 4-0 UEFA Europa League win over PAOK Salonika on Thursday.
Ranieri enjoyed a winning start to his Fulham career after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in the hotseat. The Cottagers beat Southampton 3-2 in a thrilling game but remain bottom on goal difference.
Date: Sunday, December 2
Time: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET
TV: Sport Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (USA)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)
Odds: Chelsea (9-50), Draw (7-1), Fulham (16-1)
Odds courtesy of OddsShark.
Chelsea may be relishing the prospect of taking on Fulham as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League.
The Whites are yet to win on their travels this season in the league and have the worst defensive record in the top flight, with 33 goals conceded in just 13 games.
Former Chelsea boss Ranieri will also make history if he manages to oversee a win on Sunday:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Claudio Ranieri could become the 1st former @ChelseaFC manager to win away at Stamford Bridge in PL history. Between them, ex-Chelsea managers have made 13 return trips: 0⃣ wins 5⃣ draws 8⃣ defeats See @FulhamFC face Chelsea, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 11am on Sunday https://t.co/ZAeY4t5VhE
Fulham have not managed a single clean sheet in the league this season, but they do have attacking players who can hurt the Blues.
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has seven goals already in the league, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero have more than the 24-year-old this season.
Ranieri has spoken highly of the Serbia international:
Former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle may also cause problems. The German has five for the season and was on target last time out:
Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC
.@RyanSessegnon putting it on a plate for @Andre_Schuerrle 🍽️🤪 Fast delivery. Exceptional service. 5⭐️. 🎞️ EVERY ANGLE 👇 #COYW https://t.co/2uVP8IQiit
Yet Chelsea are big favourites to win and should be able to welcome back talisman Eden Hazard from an ankle injury, according to The Independent.
Maurizio Sarri also has to decide between Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud up front. The France international scored twice against PAOK and is in good goalscoring form:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Make that two for Mr. Giroud 💪 Having not scored in August, September, or October... He's now bagged 4 in 3 games this month 👏 https://t.co/D87nH0mPgu
The Chelsea boss also needs to find a way to get the best out of Jorginho. The midfielder started the season strongly but has been effectively neutralised in games against Everton and Spurs.
However, Sarri has ruled out moving N'Golo Kante into a deeper position:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Sarri on midfield: "I want to play a very technical CM (Jorginho/Fabregas). I don’t want Kante in this position. Kante in the last match wanted to solve the match after the first 15 mins but in the wrong way. He lost the position, he attacked too much the other box."
Fulham will head into the game with renewed confidence after only their second league win of the season last time out. However, Chelsea should have the firepower to take advantage of their leaky defence and claim all three points.
