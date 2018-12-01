Chelsea vs. Fulham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 1, 2018

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1064878678,1064777648) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Claudio Ranieri manager of Fulham (L) and Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea. Chelsea FC and Fulham FC meet on December 2, 2018 at Stamford Bridge in London,England. ***LEFT IMAGE*** LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Claudio Ranieri manager of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Southampton FC at Craven Cottage on November 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Chelsea face a west London derby against Fulham on Sunday, as Claudio Ranieri's side make the short trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues tasted defeat in the Premier League for the first time this season against Tottenham Hotspur last time out. However they responded well with a 4-0 UEFA Europa League win over PAOK Salonika on Thursday.

Ranieri enjoyed a winning start to his Fulham career after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in the hotseat. The Cottagers beat Southampton 3-2 in a thrilling game but remain bottom on goal difference.

    

Date: Sunday, December 2

Time: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

TV: Sport Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Chelsea (9-50), Draw (7-1), Fulham (16-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

   

Chelsea may be relishing the prospect of taking on Fulham as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Whites are yet to win on their travels this season in the league and have the worst defensive record in the top flight, with 33 goals conceded in just 13 games.

Former Chelsea boss Ranieri will also make history if he manages to oversee a win on Sunday:

Fulham have not managed a single clean sheet in the league this season, but they do have attacking players who can hurt the Blues.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has seven goals already in the league, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero have more than the 24-year-old this season.

Ranieri has spoken highly of the Serbia international:

Former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle may also cause problems. The German has five for the season and was on target last time out:

Yet Chelsea are big favourites to win and should be able to welcome back talisman Eden Hazard from an ankle injury, according to The Independent.

Maurizio Sarri also has to decide between Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud up front. The France international scored twice against PAOK and is in good goalscoring form:

The Chelsea boss also needs to find a way to get the best out of Jorginho. The midfielder started the season strongly but has been effectively neutralised in games against Everton and Spurs.

However, Sarri has ruled out moving N'Golo Kante into a deeper position:

Fulham will head into the game with renewed confidence after only their second league win of the season last time out. However, Chelsea should have the firepower to take advantage of their leaky defence and claim all three points.

