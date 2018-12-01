Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

North London will come to a standstill on Sunday afternoon, as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur get set to write another chapter in their rivalry in the Premier League.

Both teams come into this fixture in fine form too. Tottenham have earned two big home wins in the buildup to the derby, including a victory over Chelsea last Saturday in the Premier League that pushed Spurs up into third place.

Arsenal are proving themselves to be a tough nut to crack under Unai Emery though, with 18 games gone since they last tasted defeat. As of yet they've been unable to pick up three points against an elite outfit though and the supporters would love to see the start of a new trend on Sunday.

It's a match that'll have a local impact, but also one that will shape the battle for a top-four spot in the Premier League. Here are the odds for the game, the broadcast details and a look at what's to come from the Emirates Stadium.

Date: Sunday, December 2

Time: 2:15 p.m. (GMT)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.), Fubo TV (U.S.)

Preview

Derby matches are always absorbing occasions. But when both sides are playing well in the buildup to the game and both sets of supporters have a consequential bullishness, they're especially intriguing.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham fans will walk into the stadium on Sunday confident of their respective chances with good reason. The Gunners, in particular, have made significant progress and will feel a victory over their nearest rivals would push their development on again.

After all, regardless of the teams they've played or the performances they've turned in, to go 18 games unbeaten this early in a new manager's tenure is an achievement:

On home soil the Gunners have traditionally been tough to get the better of and in this fixture last season they rose to the challenge posed by Spurs, winning 2-0.

However, you sense this Tottenham team is one that's coming into a spell of form, as they've beaten both Chelsea and Inter Milan in the buildup to the fixture. Against the Blues in particular there was a sense of swagger in the way they operated.

At the Emirates last season it was also clear a couple of Spurs' key men weren't fully fit, especially Harry Kane. In the past the forward has had a big say in this fixture and while he's been playing a little deeper this season, he's still potent in front of goal.

The players behind him seem to be linking up to greater effect too, as journalist Ben McAleer noted in the midweek triumph over Inter Milan:

Perhaps the biggest surprise as of late has been the upturn in form of Moussa Sissoko. Raj Bains praised manager Mauricio Pochettino for turning the midfielder's career around at Spurs:

Given both sides are feeling good about themselves it'd be a shock to see either take a backwards step on Sunday. Often when that's happened, these sorts of matches have turned into classic encounters.

However, it's easy to see both Arsenal and Tottenham cancelling each other out in this derby. Both have in-form forwards, strong midfields and improving defences. Expect an entertaining 90 minutes, but for neither set of fans to have bragging rights come the final whistle.