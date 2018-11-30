Bayern Munich Chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Backs Niko Kovac to Stay 'A Long Time'

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has backed manager Niko Kovac to turn things around at the Allianz Arena and said he hopes to work with him for years to come.

The Bavarian outfit have struggled this season and find themselves fifth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Rummenigge told AZ's Maximilian Koch (h/t Goal):

"The wish of all us at FC Bayern is to collaborate with Niko Kovac for a long time. It's my wish that he not only is our coach at Christmas in 2018, but also in 2019 and in 2020.

"He knows Bayern Munich. He's an extreme character, in a positive sense. He's a person that I like. I see a coach who fights, who's ready to change a few things. And he has to change a few things."

