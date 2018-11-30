Report: Premier League Clubs Warned over FIFA Proposals to Limit Loans

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The Premier League's biggest clubs could be forced to sell players in the next 18 months following reports FIFA has informed them of plans to drastically limit the number of players who can be loaned.

Matt Hughes of The Times (h/t Tom Adams of Eurosport UK) wrote world football's governing body has laid out proposals to limit clubs to loaning out between six and eight players per season.

Chelsea would be hit the hardest as they have 39 players loaned out on temporary deals, although the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal could also be greatly affected.

The Blue have built a habit at Stamford Bridge of purchasing young, promising players, the vast majority of whom have struggled to find first-team chances with the Blues.

