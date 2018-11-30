Ember Moon and 6 Superstars Who Deserve a Push from WWE Creative

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The problem with having a stacked roster, from top to bottom, is that someone is going to get the short shrift.

It's inevitable. There's three hours for every Raw. There's two hours for every Smackdown. And there's a pay-per-view ever month. It's impossible to build a compelling, personalized storyline, followed by a culminating, must-see PPV appearance, for every single performer, even though many of those performers are former NXT Champions or decorated indie stars. The math doesn't allow for it.

WWE has partially addressed this problem by rotating its wrestlers in and out of the spotlight. Asuka teamed with Naomi for the past couple of months, fighting frivolous tag matches. But now she's back to her old winning habits, leading to a triple threat title match at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. Her absence from the main event allowed for other wrestlers to occupy a more prominent spot. Eventually, everyone will get his or her turn in the spotlight.

Well, almost everyone. There are some performers who are continuously underutilized, irrespective of cycles, over an extended period of time. Today, we're looking at six of those wrestlers who could be viable threats and champion material, if only WWE gave them the ball and told them to run with it. It worked for Becky Lynch, after all. And now she's The Man. It could work for these men and women too.