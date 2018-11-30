Ember Moon and 6 Superstars Who Deserve a Push from WWE Creative

Ember Moon and 6 Superstars Who Deserve a Push from WWE CreativeNovember 30, 2018
The problem with having a stacked roster, from top to bottom, is that someone is going to get the short shrift.
It's inevitable. There's three hours for every Raw. There's two hours for every Smackdown. And there's a pay-per-view ever month. It's impossible to build a compelling, personalized storyline, followed by a culminating, must-see PPV appearance, for every single performer, even though many of those performers are former NXT Champions or decorated indie stars. The math doesn't allow for it.
WWE has partially addressed this problem by rotating its wrestlers in and out of the spotlight. Asuka teamed with Naomi for the past couple of months, fighting frivolous tag matches. But now she's back to her old winning habits, leading to a triple threat title match at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. Her absence from the main event allowed for other wrestlers to occupy a more prominent spot. Eventually, everyone will get his or her turn in the spotlight.
Well, almost everyone. There are some performers who are continuously underutilized, irrespective of cycles, over an extended period of time. Today, we're looking at six of those wrestlers who could be viable threats and champion material, if only WWE gave them the ball and told them to run with it. It worked for Becky Lynch, after all. And now she's The Man. It could work for these men and women too.
Sonya Deville
When Paige, returning after a long, personally challenging absence, appeared on WWE television with her new stable, we were too caught up in the thrill of seeing her that we didn't pay enough attention to the fierce looking woman behind her, bouncing on her heels.
Sonya Deville has a lean, hungry look to her, like a predator ready to move in for the kill. She has a phenomenal 'take-no-prisoners' entrance. She nearly won the final slot in the triple threat at the TLC PPV; she was the next to last woman in the battle royal, and like Asuka, was hanging on to the apron for dear life.
Sonya needs a push. And her status as an open LGBT individual would make her an ideal role model for being yourself.
The Revival
There was a time, not too long ago, when the Revival were the two-time NXT Tag Champions, and were considered by many industry observers to be the greatest active tag team in all of wrestling. They had no special gimmick, no flashy style, but they were fundamentally impeccable and peerless at pulling off bait-and-switch heel tactics to fool and misdirect the referee.
Then they arrived on the main roster. And after a decent feud with The New Day, they became whipping boys. They jobbed at the Raw 25th anniversary to a DX reunion, and they were booked to go under in every one of their feuds.They're rarely on PPVs, and sometimes they're not even on Raw unless they're part of a brawl segment. it's an absolute shame and a waste.
Perhaps the best option is to move them over to Smackdown. That show has The Usos, whose free wheeling intensity would match wonderfully with The Revival's methodical, physical style. We definitely know that Lucha House Parties don't help matters.
Sarah Logan
Ruby Riott fronts the Riott Squad, the stable which bears her name. But the lowkey standout of that trio is Sarah Logan.
"Born in the woods, raised in the mud." An unabashed Southerner, Logan wrestles an extremely stiff, hard-hitting style, and she's more physically imposing than a lot of her peers. She made a great showing at this year's Royal Rumble, but since then, has lost more than she's won, even if she looks competitive doing it.
The Riott Squad should break up after their current feud with Natalya; the three of them all look and work so differently from one another that the gimmick has run its course. And then, we'll see what each of them is truly made of.
Killian Dain
Sanity is rarely on TV to begin with, so of course, Killian Dain, the silent muscle for the stable, is not getting any sort of push at all. He's a big, hairy hoss who looks aesthetically out of place in his own group. Any sort of TV booking would be considered a push, compared to what he is currently receives.
A solo run could give Dain the chance to shine on his own; maybe pair him up with some enhancement talent, so the WWE Universe could see what he can do? Or maybe he can be Paige's backstage muscle; they both share UK lineage in common.
Ember Moon
The "It" girl of WWE who has it all—the look, the skill, the red eyes, and the coolest finisher in the company—is best known for coming close. She'll last all the way through a battle royal, and then be the last one or the next to last one eliminated.It's high time that Ember Moon stopped "almost" winning, and actually won, for real. She's a former NXT champion who gave Asuka her biggest challenge to date at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. By that logic, she should be treated with a similar level of respect and attention. But she's not, and never has been.
Why not start another feud with Asuka, this time on the main roster? It's what made her the breakout star inn 2017, and it would give casual fans physica; evidence of her greatness, instead of needing to be told about it by the commentators.