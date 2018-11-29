Report: Dave Joerger Kicked Kings Assistant GM Out of Practice Amid Unrest

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The tension between Sacramento Kings head coach Dave​ Joerger and assistant general manager Brandon Williams reportedly reached another level this week.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Joerger asked Williams to not attend Thursday's shootaround, a request Williams obliged.

The issue reportedly stems from Joerger's belief that Williams was behind Amick's Nov. 19 report that the assistant general manager was looking to replace the coach.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes also reported Nov. 17 that a coaching change could be in the works as Joerger and the organization differed on the team's approach to the season. The Kings view this year as a developmental one, particularly for No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III. However, Joerger is more focused on winning games.

Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac refuted the notion that Joerger was on the hot seat, noting the franchise stands by the coach.

"Dave has our full support and confidence," Divac said in a statement earlier this month, per Amick. "We continue to work together to develop our young core and compete."

Additionally, Amick notes Divac caught up with the team in Utah on Nov. 21 to meet with Joerger, Joerger's agent, Warren LeGarie, and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. That reportedly went well, although Joerger was under the impression the organization would discipline Williams.

That did not happen. And as a result, Joerger apparently took a stand Thursday.

Divac declined to discuss any internal issues that may have popped up on Thursday, per Amick: "I have advised my front office and coaching staff to not focus on drama and rumors, but instead to focus on continuing to develop our young and exciting team. And that's what we're going to do."

Sacramento is 10-10 and just four games back of the top spot in the Western Conference. For a franchise that hasn't made the postseason since 2006 and won 27 games a season ago, that's a pleasant surprise.

Meanwhile, Bagley is playing just 24.0 minutes per contest, and 2017 first-round pick Harry Giles III is down at 10.6 minutes. If the team falls out of contention, those totals would likely grow.

Amick wrote that Thursday's incident was a "one-time" deal and was used for Joerger "to send a message of strength and unity" to his players. And at least for now, Joerger and Williams will coexist in Sacramento.