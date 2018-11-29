Report: Chelsea Value Cesc Fabregas at €10M in January Amid AC Milan Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly want €10 million (£8.9 million) for Cesc Fabregas in January amid rumours AC Milan desire him.

According to Andrea Losapio of Tutto Mercato Web (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo has approached the Blues regarding the Spaniard and has been informed of his price tag.

Milan feel Chelsea's demands are too high given Fabregas is in the final year of his contract, so Leonardo is waiting to hear if they're willing to move on their valuation.

The Rossoneri want to offer the 31-year-old a contract until 2021. It's said the deal would include a base annual salary of €4.5 million (£4 million), though that would represent a significant pay cut, as he earns double that at Stamford Bridge.

He isn't getting much game time under manager Maurizio Sarri, though, so he may accept that in exchange for a more significant role. Fabregas has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season, with the majority of his minutes on the pitch coming in the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup.

On Thursday, he offered a reminder of what he can provide as he put in a passing masterclass against 10-man PAOK in the Europa League.

As football writer Dan Levene noted, he took full advantage of their opponents' predicament:

Among the many outstanding passes he produced was this sublime assist for Olivier Giroud:

Squawka Football shared some of his impressive numbers:

Fabregas isn't mobile anymore, but as he showed on Thursday, he can still dictate a game from deep as well as carve out numerous chances for those in front of him.

At the San Siro, he could form an effective partnership with Gonzalo Higuain, as he did with Diego Costa when the striker was at Chelsea.

The Blues aren't likely to drop his price given it's their last chance to recoup a fee for him, especially after being handed a reminder of what he can do when he's on the pitch.

If Milan aren't prepared to meet that valuation, they can at least sign a pre-contract agreement with him to secure him at the end of the season.