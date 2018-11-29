Olivier Giroud Scores Twice as Chelsea Hammer 10-Man PAOK in UEFA Europa League

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud ensured Chelsea kept up their perfect record in the UEFA Europa League, as he netted a brace in their 4-0 win over PAOK at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The visitors gave themselves a mountain to climb early on, as they saw Yevhen Khacheridi sent off after just six minutes. From there Chelsea took over, as Giroud netted from close range and then with a brilliant volley to give the Blues a 2-0 lead at the interval.

After the break the Premier League outfit continued to pile the pressure on, with 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi netting his first goal for the club. Alvaro Morata completed the rout late on, as he was brought off the bench in place of Giroud.

Sarri Must Turn to Giroud Ahead of Morata



Throughout the campaign, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has alternated between Giroud and Morata at the point of the attack. On this evidence, the former will start when Fulham arrive at the Bridge on Sunday.

Giroud has shown in recent outings that he can provide a presence at the top end of the pitch, and while he wasn't previously chipping in with goals, that's now three games in succession he's found the back of the net.

He appears to be enjoying his Europa League football:



While Giroud's lack of dynamism and mobility hinders Chelsea at stages, he provides a much more reliable focal point than Morata, who can struggle with his back to goal.

Previously, Sarri would have also felt he was offsetting a lack of potency in the penalty area when playing the France international. With Giroud back among the goals again, that isn't something he will need to worry about come the next fixture.

Fabregas Putting Pressure on Struggling Jorginho to Improve



In recent Chelsea matches, both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have shut Jorginho out of the game. And while that may be a systemic issue with the team as opposed to the Italian's own displays, Fabregas gave a reminder to Sarri of what he can offer.

With the visitors down to 10 men early on, the stage was set for a Fabregas masterclass in midfield, as the gifted Spaniard had time to pick passes throughout the game. He was involved in the buildup to the first goal, and his sumptuous long ball put Giroud in for his second.

Sebastien Chapuis of RMC Sport joked the veteran may have been learning from his new rival in midfield:



There has been plenty of speculation regarding Fabregas' future, with his contract up at the end of the campaign. Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness) reported this week that AC Milan are ready to increase their interest in the 31-year-old in January.

However, Fabregas showed on Thursday and has proven throughout this Europa League campaign that he still has a lot to offer.

Europa League Progression Will Help Blues' EPL Ambitions



Although the Europa League can often be viewed as a hindrance for top teams, for Sarri and Chelsea, it can be important in 2019 when the knockout stages start.

The Blues boss tends to be regimented regarding his starting XI in the Premier League, only making minor tweaks to the team week to week. Maintaining their status in the Europa League will ensure those who are drafted in don't come in cold.

It means that when the likes of Fabregas, Giroud, Ross Barkley or Ruben Loftus-Cheek are called upon, they have competitive minutes under their belts. They'll also have a much better chance of performing well and securing a spot in the team as a result.

That kind of competition will be key for Chelsea as they move through the campaign, as while the Premier League title looks beyond them, the race for a top-four spot will be ultra-competitive this term. The Europa League can help ensure the whole squad is prepared for that battle.

What's next?

After this victory, the Blues will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, when they take on Fulham on Sunday. PAOK will be up against Lamia on Monday.