Bold MLB Winter Meetings Predictions for All 30 Teams

0 of 30

G Fiume/Getty Images

The 2018 winter meetings are right around the corner, as the annual smorgasbord of MLB activity will take place Dec. 9-13 in Las Vegas.

We've already had a number of significant trades (thanks, Jerry Dipoto) and a few notable free agent signings, and plenty more activity will be forthcoming when all 30 teams descent on Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Will Bryce Harper and Manny Machado find new homes? Will top-tier arms like Corey Kluber, Madison Bumgarner and Zack Greinke be on the move? Will the starting pitching market explode after Patrick Corbin signs?

Ahead we've made one bold prediction for each team to fulfill at this year's winter meetings.