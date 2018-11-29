Examining Why WWE Fans Still Love Jeff Hardy After 20 Years

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Jeff Hardy celebrated his 20-year anniversary as a WWE Superstar on Tuesday with a special segment in the ring while most of the roster watched from the stage.

Reaching two decades in a physical business like pro wrestling is not an easy task, and Hardy didn't make things any easier for himself along the way with his high-risk style of offense.

Not only did he defy the odds to become one of the most popular Superstars, but he managed to also become one of the most decorated with 13 singles titles and nine Tag Team Championships to his name in WWE alone.

Nobody in the pro wrestling industry is universally loved these days, but Hardy is as close as it gets to being over with everyone in the WWE Universe.

Let's take a look at why people like The Charismatic Enigma so much.