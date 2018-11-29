Report: Real Madrid Reach 'Informal Agreement' with Man City's Brahim Diaz

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid could reportedly snap up Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz as early as January, with the 19-year-old set to reject a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sam Lee of Goal, the forward will turn down the chance to sign a new deal with City as he has concerns over his playing time. It's added the 19-year-old has reached an "informal agreement" with the European champions over a future transfer.

"The Spanish club will try to strike a deal with City to buy Brahim in January, although it is understood that there has been no official contact between the clubs yet," said Lee. "Madrid have told the youngster that he will be part of the first-team setup at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second half of the season should they sign him in January."

It's added that if Diaz is unable to get regular football at the Santiago Bernabeu, then he will likely be sent out on loan to get consistent minutes.

According to Lee, despite the uncertainty regarding whether Diaz would get in the Madrid XI regularly, the desire Los Blancos have shown in trying to bring him to the club has convinced the youngster:

From City's perspective, they will be disappointed to lose one of the most talented players to come out of their academy in recent seasons.

Although he's only been able to showcase his talents occasionally in sky blue, Diaz has impressed whenever he's been given opportunities. The Spanish youth international is a vibrant footballer who can take the ball in tight spaces, dribble past opponents and thread passes into dangerous positions.

In both Carabao Cup matches he's started this term, Diaz has performed well. As Scouted Football relayed, he showed he had an eye for goal in the win over Fulham:

To lose him for nothing will be galling for City, and some fans may be concerned Diaz follows a similar path to Jadon Sancho, who left the club in January 2017 and has blossomed into one of European football's brightest prospects.

The winger has excelled in the Bundesliga for leaders Borussia Dortmund, made his UEFA Champions League bow and also picked up his first senior caps for England.

In the past, Guardiola has spoken about the challenge of keeping young players at the club who have an ambition to play regularly early in their careers:

If would be understandable if Diaz moved on, as the positions he can operate in are stacked with class at the Etihad Stadium.

While Real Madrid have endured a difficult 2018-19 season, they too have a number of high-class attacking options still to call upon. Even so, the chance for a young Spaniard to don the famous all-white strip represents an opportunity that is difficult to turn down.