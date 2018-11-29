Report: Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz Trade to Mets Has 'Significant Momentum'

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly moving toward a trade that would send second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, there is "significant momentum" behind the talks and "increasing expectation" that a deal will get done.

Passan added that one potential sticking point is that the Mariners haven't yet asked Cano to waive his no-trade clause. However, the expectation is that he'll waive it if asked.

Additionally, Passan noted that medicals could potentially kill the deal, but he mentioned that there has been "significant progress" since the Mariners are "extremely motivated" to move Cano.

Despite that, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets don't feel they're close to a deal since financials and trade compensation have yet to be discussed.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi also reported that the trade is "not imminent," but it is "one possible outcome" of the talks between Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto.

The 36-year-old Cano was limited to just 80 games last season due to a broken hand and an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

Even so, he was productive with a .303 batting average, 10 home runs and 50 RBI.

Cano is an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger award winner and two-time Gold Glove award winner. He also won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.

The Dominican Republic native has put up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers in his career and his just two seasons removed from clubbing a career-high 39 homers.

Perhaps the one drawback that would come with acquiring Cano is the fact that he's under contract for five more seasons at $24 million per year, according to Spotrac.

By the time Cano's contract expires, he will be over the age of 40.

Meanwhile, Diaz is just 24 and coming off one of the best seasons by a closer in the history of Major League Baseball.

Diaz posted a 1.96 ERA and 0.79 WHIP to go along with 124 strikeouts in 73.1 innings pitched, leading to his first career All-Star nod.

He also led MLB with 57 saves, which tied him for second on the MLB single-season list with Bobby Thigpen behind only the 62 saves Francisco Rodriguez recorded in 2008.

Diaz is arbitration eligible through 2022, meaning the Mets would be able to control him for the foreseeable future.

Both Cano and Diaz would fill significant areas of need for the Mets.

New York doesn't currently have an established player at second base after trading Asdrubal Cabrera to the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

The Mets also have a hole at the back end of their bullpen after trading Jeurys Familia to the Oakland Athletics.

New York's top closing options include Seth Lugo, Anthony Swarzak and Robert Gsellman, all of whom Diaz would be a significant upgrade over.

If the Mets do manage to land Cano and Diaz, it will be a clear sign that they are motivated to return to the playoffs after going just 77-85 last season.

On the other side, the Mariners are approaching full rebuild mode, as they already dealt ace starter James Paxton to the Yanks this offseason.