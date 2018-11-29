Report: Aaron Ramsey 'Under Pressure' to Agree Juventus Deal Quickly in January

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey will reportedly be "under pressure" to agree a pre-contract agreement with Juventus quickly in January if he wants to sign for them when his Arsenal deal expires at the end of the season.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, the Bianconeri are set to offer the Welshman a four-year contract worth £200,000 per week, but if he delays in agreeing to it, the Italian giants will turn their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is also in the final year of his deal and, like Ramsey, he is free to speak to foreign clubs in the new year.

Bayern Munich and Roma are also said to be keen on Ramsey, but it is thought Juve's offer will be the biggest available to him.

Per McGrath, Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri is an admirer of the Arsenal player's ability to provide goals from midfield.

The 27-year-old has found the net just once so far this season, but he hit 11 in all competitions in 32 matches in the last campaign, which was the third time he has reached double figures in his career.

Ramsey has started just six Premier League matches this season as manager Unai Emery seeks to settle on his strongest XI, but the Gunners have had more success with him than without:

Goalscoring isn't a particular strength of Rabiot's—his best return in a single season is six—though he too would be a shrewd capture for Juventus on a free transfer.

Though he's less incisive in the final third, he's an elegant presence on the ball who can glide past opponents or spray a wide variety of passes across the park.

It seems Ramsey will have no shortage of suitors pursuing him come the New Year, but if he wants to evaluate his options after leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, he may not find Juve are among them.