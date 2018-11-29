David De Gea's Contract Option Reportedly Activated by Manchester United

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly activated an option in David De Gea's contract, adding an additional year to his deal.

Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, De Gea's contract would have run out in the summer had the Red Devils not activated the option.

That could have left him open to negotiating a pre-contract with a foreign club in January. United were always expected to use the option, but by doing it now they avoid "uncertainty" over his immediate future.

Per Stone, De Gea is open to committing his long-term future to the Red Devils.

Speculation regarding a new contract has picked up in the last few days, and Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News gave fans reason to be hopeful:

The 28-year-old has also been linked with Italian champions Juventus, and the Times (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Express) recently reported the Bianconeri would be willing to wait until 2020 to sign him on a free transfer.

De Gea has been United's star performer for the last few seasons, winning the club's Player of the Year award on four of the last five occasions. While the Red Devils have gone through one of the worst stretches in their recent history, he's been a constant bright spot in the Premier League.

The former Atletico Madrid man is not without his critics, however. His form for the Spain national team hasn't been nearly as consistent, and a recent poll of the fans revealed they wanted him dropped from the squad completely, per AS' Marco Gonzalez.

His obvious quality and current contract situation will make De Gea a prime target for clubs looking for an elite stopper. Most top teams have such a player, but Juventus would be an obvious destination should he come available. They invested in Mattia Perin over the summer and have Wojciech Szczesny on the books, but there's little doubt De Geawould be an upgrade over both.

United will fight tooth and nail to keep him, however, and will likely make him their highest-paid player if they have to. According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler that's exactly what he's after.