The Biggest Fights to Look Forward to in 2019

1 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Torch-passing moments have become something of a rarity in MMA. Aging legends are circling the wagons these days, looking to save face and preserve their bargaining power by blocking out and denying younger stars the opportunity to use their names as bullet points on a resume.

It's a deft business move, sure, but it stinks for both the fans and the talent who get left out in the cold.

Anderson Silva, though, isn't that kind of guy. Right or wrong, the Spider seems to feel that his tools are as sharp as they were in his heyday, and while he could easily demand fights with other old favorites, he is instead looking to re-establish himself as an elite the old-fashioned way: by beating other elites like Israel Adesanya.

At this time, Adesanya is looking to establish himself as 2018's answer to Silva. A swaggering, eccentric knockout artist, the New Zealander has captured fans' imaginations with his creative offense, rapidly evolving skills and excellent mic work. He is already pegged by UFC brass and MMA pundits as one of the next top stars in the sport, and a high-profile fight opposite one of the most enduring stars in the sport will help him realize that potential.

Many were initially negative about the announcement of this fight, as it is being viewed as a human sacrifice to ensure a rich pay-per-view harvest in the future for Adesanya. In reality, this fight is a testament to Silva's toughness and confidence.

Adesanya will enter as a massive favorite, and rightly so. Still, it's hard not to look back on Silva's prime and wonder if he might be able to recapture that magic one more time.

—Steven Rondina