Inter Milan, Juventus Reportedly Interested in Signing Tottenham's Mousa Dembele

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus are both reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele, but the Serie A clubs have concerns over his contract demands.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato on Wednesday, the 31-year-old "seems determined to leave" Spurs and is seeking a deal elsewhere worth €7-8 million (£6.2-7.1 million) per season.

Dembele's current deal in north London expires at the end of the season.

He has rejected every offer of new terms from Spurs as he wants a significant increase on his current €5 million yearly salary. But neither Inter nor Juve will be prepared to match the huge figures he wants, per Romano, nor are they prepared to pay a potential €2 million (£1.8 million) in bonuses for his entourage.

If Dembele lowers his demands somewhat, though, he could end up plying his trade in Serie A.

The Belgium international has been at Spurs since 2012 and has been a key player under manager Mauricio Pochettino as they have established themselves as a top-four side in the Premier League.

He is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury and is not set to return until January at the earliest:

Due to his contract situation at Spurs, Dembele can open talks with foreign clubs from January about a summer transfer.

He will likely need to be playing again before Inter or Juve would commit to signing him, so his recovery could play a key role in his future, as will his contract demands.

Per Romano, Dembele has also attracted interest from China, where there are a number of clubs who might be open to paying him what he wants.

But if the Belgian wishes to remain playing for a top club in Europe, he may have to lower his wage expectations.