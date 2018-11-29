Report: Alexis Sanchez Wants Out, Jose Mourinho Relationship at 'Breaking Point'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on November 24, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly determined to leave Manchester United, as his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is now "at breaking point" after he was left out of the squad for Tuesday's defeat of Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, the Chilean has told friends he wants out of Old Trafford, and he has "set his heart" on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain less than a year on from joining United.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Neymar Says He Played Injured vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Says He Played Injured vs. Liverpool

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    How Much Does Every Club's Highest Earner Play? 🧐

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Much Does Every Club's Highest Earner Play? 🧐

    Matthew Stead
    via Football365

    De Gea Wants to Be Man Utd's Highest Paid Player

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Gea Wants to Be Man Utd's Highest Paid Player

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: USMNT to Hire Berhalter as Head Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: USMNT to Hire Berhalter as Head Coach

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report