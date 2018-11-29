Report: Alexis Sanchez Wants Out, Jose Mourinho Relationship at 'Breaking Point'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly determined to leave Manchester United, as his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is now "at breaking point" after he was left out of the squad for Tuesday's defeat of Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, the Chilean has told friends he wants out of Old Trafford, and he has "set his heart" on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain less than a year on from joining United.

