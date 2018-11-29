Neymar Says He Played Injured for PSG in Champions League Clash with Liverpool

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has said he wasn't 100 percent fit for his team's 2-1 win over Liverpool during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action, but that he had to take part in the pivotal match.

The Brazilian struggled with a knock leading up to the contest but dazzled on Wednesday, scoring and routinely making the Reds look silly with his trickery.

He told reporters (h/t L'Equipe, via Goal's Dejan Kalinic) there was no way he would miss the match: "I was not 100 per cent. But it was an important match so, injured or not, I had to be there."

Neymar scored the second goal after Juan Bernat had opened the scoring, and his strike would prove the difference-maker. James Milner converted a penalty for the Reds.

The 26-year-old didn't feature in Saturday's win over Toulouse, leading to fears he would miss out on the most important match of PSG's season so far. But whatever knock bothered him during the weekend didn't seem to slow him down on Wednesday:

His goal also made him the highest-scoring Brazilian in the competition of all time, passing AC Milan and Real Madrid legend Kaka:

Not everyone enjoyed his outing, however. While Neymar dazzled with his technique, he also went to ground on numerous occasions, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accused him and his team-mates of diving, per BeIN Sports (h/t Metro):

"But so many interruptions in a game like this. Everyone knows what they want to do, especially what Neymar wants to do.

"They get 50 free-kicks. We look like butchers but we are a completely normal football team. They go down in every situation, it's unbelievable. That was really hard to deal with and didn't help us obviously."

The Daily Mail's Dominic King was equally unimpressed:

Wednesday's results meant three of Group C's four teams can still progress to the knockout stages on the final matchday. Napoli beat Red Star 3-1 and lead PSG by one point and Liverpool by three.

The Partenopei will visit Anfield for their final contest knowing they'll progress as long as they don't lose by a 1-0 scoreline or a difference of two clear goals. PSG need to beat Red Star in Serbia to be certain of a spot in the next round.