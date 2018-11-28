Big Ten-ACC Challenge 2018: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Big Ten-ACC Challenge men's basketball series concludes on Wednesday with six more contests, highlighted by a trio of Top 25 matchups.

Here's a look at the rundown of all the action.

Scores

Rutgers 57, Miami 54

Syracuse 72, No. 16 Ohio State 62

No. 4 Virginia 76, No. 24 Maryland 71

Rutgers at Miami

Sophomore guard Geo Baker posted 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Rutgers defeated the University of Miami 57-54 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Neither team got much going offensively, as the two teams combined to shoot just 37.1 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from the three-point line. Miami center Ebuka Izundu, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds, was the only player on the court to make more than half of his field goals.

Rutgers took the lead for good following a Baker three with 6:50 remaining. Miami hung around and never trailed by more than five the rest of the way. The Hurricanes had a chance to tie the game late, but two three-point attempts within the final nine seconds did not connect.

Anthony Lawrence led Miami, who fell to 5-2, with 16 points. Rutgers improved to 5-1.

No. 4 Virginia at No. 24 Maryland

Kyle Guy scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half as No. 4 Virginia defeated No. 24 Maryland 76-71 at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

The junior guard's hot outside shooting was the difference in this battle of former ACC rivals, as Guy drilled five of 10 three-point attempts. As Adam Zagoria of the New York Times and SNY noted, Maryland simply had "no answer" for Guy, who helped UVA obtain a 39-30 lead into the break.

Outside of Guy, the turnover battle was a key difference. UVA committed just two for the game, while Maryland had 13.

To their credit, the Terrapins hung around all game and even cut the lead to four points late in the second half, but UVA was able to salt the game away with free throws.

The 7-0 Cavaliers host Morgan State on Monday, while the 6-1 Terrapins open Big Ten play with a home game versus Penn State on Saturday.

Syracuse at No. 16 Ohio State

Junior guard Tyus Battle scored 20 points and junior forward Elijah Hughes added 18 as Syracuse upset No. 16 Ohio State, 72-62 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Senior guard C.J. Jackson led OSU with 19 points.

An 11-0 mid-second half run capped by a Battle three-point play with 8:58 left gave Syracuse a 55-45 lead. Prior to that play, Hughes scored six consecutive points on a three-point play of his own and a three-pointer. 'Cuse kept its distance from OSU for the rest of the game as its advantage never fell below six points.

The Orange's 2-3 zone also gave Ohio State some problems, as the Buckeyes shot just 32.6 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range. On the other end, Syracuse's efficient 48.9-percent shooting night helped the Orange to a win.

The Orange won despite being called for 28 fouls and OSU getting to the free-throw line 35 times. Three of eight Orange players fouled out.

Syracuse is now 4-2, while OSU falls to 6-1.

