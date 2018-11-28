Jeff Brohm Turns Down Louisville HC Job, Will Remain at Purdue

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jeff Brohm's attachment to his current job as head football coach at Purdue is stronger than his desire to take the same job at his alma mater.

Per Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and Pete Thamel, Brohm will stay with the Boilermakers after receiving a lucrative contract offer from the University of Louisville.

Brohm released a statement Wednesday confirming his decision, via 247Sports' Jody Demling:

"This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program. After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits. While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead. I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for reaching out and expressing their interest in me. As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville. Under the leadership of President Neeli Bendapudi and Vince Tyra, the future of the university is in great hands. I also want to all Cardinal fans for their support over the years."

There had been heavy speculation Brohm would be taking over at Louisville after Bobby Petrino was fired Nov. 11.

Per Jake Lourim of The Courier-Journal, members of the Cardinals' 2019 recruiting class had been "given the impression" Brohm was going to be coaching the team.

"One parent said in a message that after talking with the coaching staff that it looks like everything and everyone is pointing fingers toward Brohm coming in," Lourim wrote. "Another said the 2019 recruits were under the impression Brohm would indeed be the next coach."

Forde and Thamel noted Louisville's offer to Brohm was believed to be worth $35 million over seven years, but in April, Purdue increased his current deal that runs through 2024 to include a $6 million annual salary with additional incentives.

Brohm played five seasons at Louisville from 1989-93. He was the team's starting quarterback for two years, compiling a 9-3 record as a senior that included a victory over Michigan State in the Liberty Bowl.

The Cardinals' 2-10 record in 2018 is their worst in a season since winning one game in 1997.

After Purdue won nine games from 2013-16, Brohm has led the program to 13 victories in his two seasons as head coach, including a 49-20 blowout over then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 20.