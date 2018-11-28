Report: Juventus Want to Sign Paul Pogba on Loan in January

Jon Super/Associated Press

Juventus reportedly want to bring Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba back to Turin on loan in January, with the France international joining their bid to win the UEFA Champions League.

Recent changes in the competition's rules mean the mercurial figure could feature for the Old Lady despite playing for the Red Devils in the group phase.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News) reported the Serie A champions could present United with the initial loan offer with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Pogba was dropped to the substitutes bench as United beat Young Boys 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the player's future has been in doubt since France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to Tuttosport, the chance of Pogba strengthening Juve's European chances this season is a big motivator for their offer.

The deal would give Pogba a quick escape route out of Old Trafford as his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho continues to fill column inches.

Mourinho's time at United could be limited if his team do not improve their Premier League standings, and the coach's future could be intrinsically linked to Pogba's decision to stay or go.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) had recently reported Juve will desire a winter move for the United midfielder if Emre Can remains short of fitness.

Can has been out of the starting lineup since October, leaving the Italians short of options in the middle of the park. Sami Khedira also continues to be an absentee.

Pogba representative Mino Raiola recently said his client had made peace with the United boss but admitted the player has love for his former club.

Speaking to RaiSport (h/t Goal's Harry Sherlock), the agent attempted to address fears surrounding the pair.

"He has patched up his rapport with Jose Mourinho and is calmer now," said Raiola. "He feels important to Manchester United, even if Turin and Juventus remain in his heart."

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Pogba was poor during United's goalless draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but he's been one of his team's better players this season.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances in the Premier League and Europe, with the midfielder returning good statistics after a gruelling summer at Russia 2018.

Mourinho must start winning games to survive at the Theatre of Dreams. His side are not playing to their potential, and any sale of Pogba in January will surely be rejected by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Pogba also represents United's commercial power in global football, and they will not want to lose their primary superstar before the end of the season, and maybe beyond.