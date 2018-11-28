WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Wanted on SmackDown Live in 2019 After Move to Fox

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Fox isn't just pushing WWE in a more sports-oriented direction for its upcoming broadcasts of SmackDown Live.

It's also reportedly making talent requests.

Justin LaBar of Wrestling Inc. reported Fox is pushing WWE to have Ronda Rousey be part of the SmackDown roster when the network takes over broadcast rights next October.

Fox has a pre-existing relationship with Rousey because of her history in MMA.

Rousey, 31, joined WWE in a full-time capacity in January after becoming one of the most famous faces in MMA history. She's instantly taken to the world of sports entertainment, impressing with her ring work and becoming the Raw women's champion in August.

WWE has long viewed Raw as its flagship program. In past years, it would seem highly unlikely that the company would move someone as popular as Rousey to the blue brand. But Smackdown has become a valuable entity in its own right since becoming live in 2016.

Fox will pay WWE $1 billion over five years for the rights to SmackDown Live, which will move to Friday nights. The program currently airs Tuesday on USA Network.

Fox is also reportedly pursuing UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to join WWE as a commentator.