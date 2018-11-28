Warriors News: Andre Iguodala Says He Will 'Max Out' at 3 More Years in NBA

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala said he's prepared to retire from the NBA "soon."

On Wednesday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area provided comments from Iguodala about his career outlook and how his status with the Dubs will impact his decision-making process.

"I'm going to be done soon," he said. "I could probably play a legit five more years, but I'll probably max out at three more after this year—maybe three more. But if I'm not here, that will weigh heavily on what I will do. I possibly have another year here—if we win. That's it. I know that. I'm fine with it."

Iguodala is off to a slow start to the 2018-19 season. He's averaging 4.5 points, which would represent a career low, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 20 appearances.

The 34-year-old University of Arizona product told Poole he's heard the outside noise about whether his game has started to fall off, but explained he's focused on filling his team-first role.

"It's all about that balance," he said. "Sometimes, I have to be the guy that says, 'OK, we've got to play the right way.' If that means I've got to pass up some shots to make sure everybody else is in the right flow, has the right mindset and is getting their touches, so be it — as long as I know that's going to help us in the long run."

Iguodala has often operated as the top guard off the bench behind the superstar duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson during his six-year tenure with the Warriors, but the emergence of Quinn Cook has forced him to share that high-profile duty.

In turn, his $16 million salary looks awfully pricey for the team's 12th-leading scorer. It also raises questions about the star-studded Dubs keeping him next season at $17.2 million for the final year of his three-year, $48 million contract.

That's likely why Iguodala discussed his future in Golden State with a tone of uncertainty.

For now, the three-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP will look to reassert himself as a key piece of the Warriors' rotation before the playoffs as the team seeks its third straight title.