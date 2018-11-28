Ballybrack FC Apologises for False Report of Fernando Nuno La Fuente's Death

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ballybrack FC have offered "sincerest apologies for any distress caused" after reporting player Fernando Nuno La Fuente had died in a traffic accident.

The Dublin-based amateur club released a statement on its Facebook page (h/t Associated Press and ESPN FC) calling the incorrect reporting a "grave and unacceptable mistake" and "completely out of character and was made by a person who has been experiencing severe personal difficulties unbeknownst to any other members of the club."

The club also revealed the person responsible has since been fired for what it called a "gross error of judgement."