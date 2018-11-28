Conor McGregor Banned from Driving for 6 Months, Fined After Guilty Plea

Rashid Umar Abbasi/Associated Press

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was banned from driving in his native Ireland for six months and issued a €1,000 fine after pleading guilty to speeding on Wednesday.

Paul Reynolds of RTE reported the punishment handed out by the Naas District Court, which was in relation to an October 2017 traffic stop. Reynolds noted further charges related to McGregor's inability to produce a driver's license were dropped.

Police sergeant Michael Keevans testified in court that McGregor was "polite and apologetic" during the stop but that he failed to pay a fine, per Reynolds.

"It should have been paid," McGregor told Judge Desmond Zaidan, explaining he delegated the responsibility to another person who didn't follow through.

The 30-year-old Dublin native also said he's "gotta drive safer" once his license is reinstated, having amassed 12 convictions for traffic-related violations over the past 10 years.

McGregor's last fight was a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight championship fight at UFC 229 in early October.

Both MMA stars are suspended indefinitely pending a December hearing related to the post-fight brawl involving the pair's coaches.