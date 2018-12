Every NBA Team's Most Surprising Player This Season

27 of 30

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

This isn't the expected encore following a resurgent season that may well have been a career year.

Everything clicked for LaMarcus Aldridge during his third go-round with the San Antonio Spurs. He was able to thrive in Kawhi Leonard's extended absence, expanding his scoring arsenal, taking over games from the elbows, knocking down the occasional triple, making frequent trips to the charity stripe and managing to hold his own defensively. The team was 7.3 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, and those gains were justified by his score of 3.14 in ESPN.com's RPM—No. 31 overall.

This season...not so much.

Aldridge has been an unmitigated offensive liability still trying to fill a high-volume role. His woeful shooting (43.2 percent from the field and no makes in nine deep attempts) has actively harmed the Spurs' efforts, as they're 4.4 points per 100 possessions worse when he plays—both because his scoring struggles fail to elevate the offensive ceiling and because of his inability to remain active on defense. Again, RPM validates the swing, this time with a score of minus-3.04 that leaves him at No. 404 among 438 listed players.

As Bleacher Report's Dan Favale wrote while listing Aldridge among those with "superstar-money troubles" in his look at the NBA's most overpaid underperformers, spacing could be a central issue here:

"Cramped spacing is no doubt a culprit. The Spurs are third in three-point success rate but rank 28th in attempts per 100 possessions. DeMar DeRozan has helped alleviate Aldridge's workload without making his job any easier. He's shooting better with DeRozan on the court, but defenses can more freely double-team him so long as San Antonio is averse to jacking up the three-point volume."

It's the mention of DeRozan that's most key, because that issue might not get better anytime soon.