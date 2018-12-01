Every NBA Team's Most Surprising Player This Season

26 of 30

Though Nemanja Bjelica was a stealthily effective player in moderate minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the course of his three-year stint, this massive breakout couldn't have been predicted. Even if you thought he was bound to improve for the Sacramento Kings (a tough sell, considering he was entering a situation that featured an overload of players at the frontcourt positions), you surely couldn't have forecast a jump to prominence quite like this.

Just to drive that home, here are Bjelica's season-long scores in NBA Math's TPA throughout his NBA career. Keep in mind that we're only dealing with a quarter of the 2018-19 campaign, which means his current mark will quadruple if he maintains the current pace:

2015-16: 6.4 (No. 139)

2016-17: minus-25.8 (No. 296)

2017-18: 13.71 (No. 122)

2018-19: 41.12 (No. 36)

The Kings are allowing the 30-year-old to make the most of his 6'10" frame as a floor-stretching playmaker, and it's working. As head coach Dave Joerger explained, per Alex Kramers of Kings.com, the team wants Bjelica to shoot over the top of undersized defenders:

"I need him to shoot the ball over the top of the defense to give us more space, which is a big priority for us, with trying to give De'Aaron Fox as much space as possible.

"I used to always laugh at Mike Miller, who's a good friend of mine. I'd rebound and throw it out to him, and pretend I was going to contest his shot. He used to always laugh. 'What are you going to do, Joegs? Grow?' When you have that size, you can get the ball up and you're just looking over the top of people, it makes the game a lot easier for everybody."

Well, the game sure seems easier for Bjelica, who's knocking down 54.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and a staggering 51.5 percent of his triples.