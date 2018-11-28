NBA to Give Sportsbooks Real-Time Data for In-Game Betting Odds

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Sportsbooks across the United States will reportedly have access to real-time data for NBA games.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, sports data providers Genius Sports and Sportradar will have the non-exclusive right to distribute official NBA and WNBA real-time betting data.

The company has worked with the league in the past, and Purdum called the deal in place to generate in-game betting odds and distribute them to sportsbooks "the first such arrangement for a major American sports league."

"Sportradar and Genius Sports are proven leaders in data distribution and will deliver unparalleled, real-time official NBA betting data," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, these new partnerships will provide robust and reliable data to ensure the best possible gaming experience for our fans in the U.S."

Purdum noted United Kingdom bookmakers have said bettors gamble more money during games than before them, and Sportradar U.S. president Matteo Monteverdi echoed those sentiments when he said, "We see the market evolving more and more toward live betting, and having the ability of providing reliable, accurate and timely information to the [bettors] is absolutely crucial."

This comes after the NBA announced in July it reached a multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts International to be its official gaming partner.

That deal provided MGM with official NBA and WNBA data and was the first between the company and a major professional sports league in the United States.

Purdum and Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported Tuesday that MGM reached a deal with MLB as well after doing so with the NHL in October.

Purdum's report on the NBA's partnership with Sportradar and Genius Sports explained the Association has permitted its data to be distributed in this way to international bookmakers in the past but not in the United States. However, the Supreme Court struck down the federal statute limiting sports betting to Nevada in May, opening the door for more opportunities.