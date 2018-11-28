Bayern Munich Reportedly Interested in Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly at the head of the race to sign Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in January.

According to The Sun's Dan King, the German outfit are in front of the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal, and Hudson-Odoi would be receptive to a switch to the Bundesliga.

Bayern believe he could serve as a long-term replacement for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who will be 35 and 36 by the end of the season, respectively.

Hudson-Odoi made his Blues debut last season and finished the campaign with four appearances.

He followed that up with an impressive pre-season, which included a strong performance against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

He'll have hoped to garner more experience this season, but after playing an hour in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City in August, the 18-year-old has made just two senior appearances for the Blues, totalling 35 minutes in the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri discussed the winger ahead of the Blues' Europa clash with PAOK on Thursday, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The Evening Standard's Joe Krishnan believes Hudson-Odoi should be cautious about joining Bayern:

However, Jadon Sancho, also 18, has since paved the way for young English players to head to Germany in search of game time. He left City for Borussia Dortmund last year and has become a regular for them this season.

Ademola Lookman and Reece Oxford spent time on loan with RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach last season, respectively, while Arsenal's Reiss Nelson is on loan with Hoffenheim this season. He has made 13 appearances, including four in the UEFA Champions League, and he has also scored six goals in eight Bundesliga games.

Bayern have room in their side for an injection of youth on the flanks, and Hudson-Odoi is an exciting but untapped talent. The London native has scored once each for the England under-18 and under-19 teams this year.

Staying at Chelsea but failing to get minutes on the pitch will do little for his development, so it could be a smart move for him.