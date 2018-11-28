Ernesto Valverde Says Barca Will Consider January Transfers After Rafinha Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said the club will consider moving for a new midfielder in the January transfer window following the injury to Rafinha.

The Brazil international is set to undergo surgery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

While Rafinha has not been a first-team regular, he has played his part this term, and Valverde said the club may consider an alternative, per Sam Marsden of ESPN:

"It's something we have to analyse. The injury came as a surprise, because of how it happened. He was able to finish the game against Atletico, then on Sunday [we find out the extent of the problem].

"We will have to look at everything. The January transfer window is close, so we will have to look at the circumstances and see what we do."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

At the moment, Barcelona do have a number of options in this area of the pitch. Philippe Coutinho has been missing lately but is capable of slotting into midfield, while the regulars this term have been Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic. Arturo Vidal, Sergi Roberto and Denis Suarez are other options.

As relayed by Marsden, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Ajax playmaker Frenkie de Jong have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou. Manchester United man Paul Pogba is also reported to have some admirers at Barcelona, while others at the club remain unconvinced.

Rafinha posted the following message on his Twitter account after his injury was confirmed:

While a high-class midfielder coming in in January would give Barcelona more security in this area of the field, some Cules would argue this is a chance to tap into the club's youth setup, especially after spending so much on this position already in 2018.

There's much excitement about Carles Alena having impressed at La Masia, and at 20 years old, he will be keen to see more game time.

There have been signs that Valverde is ready to give him more of an opportunity lately, too:

Players like De Jong and Pogba would be extremely difficult to prise away from their current clubs in midseason, especially given both Ajax and United have progressed into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Rabiot is a different prospect, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and as a result, PSG may be pressured into a sale.

He's not the most popular man in Paris:

Stylistically, Rabiot does share a lot of traits with Rafinha. Both are left-sided, versatile in where they can be lined up in midfield and are capable of carrying the ball vertically to unlock space.

If the Frenchman is available for a bargain amount midseason, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see Barcelona pursue a transfer. Otherwise, there will be plenty who follow the team that would prefer to see some of the next generation given an opportunity.