NBA Trade Ideas from Latest Buzz on Markelle Fultz, Bradley Beal, Kemba Walker

Markelle Fultz's trade value quintessentially mirrors the start to his NBA career: It is either indecipherable or beyond salvaging, most definitely not what it should be and maddening, if not impossible, to reconcile.

Treat Fultz's mysterious shoulder-wrist-shooting issues as meaningful omens, and he's more albatross than promising prospect or project. His rookie-scale deal doesn't provide him any cover. He is earning $8.3 million this year, will get $9.7 million next season and has a $12.3 million team option for 2020-21. His average salary over that span ($10.1 million) easily outstrips the value of the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception.

On the flip side, Fultz is a 20-year-old No. 1 pick with fewer than 35 games on his resume! Killing the Philadelphia 76ers for trading the third selection in 2017 and this year's Sacramento Kings pick (top-one protected) is easy, but he was the consensus transcendent talent of his rookie class.

In some ways, Fultz's lack of availability sells. He is more of an unknown than a certified bust. There is mystique in that uncertainty. The Sixers have to figure out whether his market tilts toward hopeless or intriguing, or if it lands somewhere in between.

Fultz doesn't have a future in Philly, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Similar sentiments were echoed to Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman, but with the following disclaimer from a rival executive: "I'd be surprised if they get any type of first-round pick. It's just hard for any team who is trying to have space this summer to take a flier on a guy like that who will eat into their space like he will."

These trade ideas seek to juggle all possible outcomes to potential Fultz deals. We'll begin with sell-low propositions and work our way up from there.