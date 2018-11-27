WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 27

1 of 8

SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch hit the ring to kick off the show, drawing a big pop from fans as she joined general manager Paige in the squared circle.

She wasted little time iterating her desire to fight Ronda Rousey, then called Charlotte Flair out.

Lynch insulted her former friend, saying Flair was obviously trying to copy her. The seven-time women's champion took exception an accused Lynch of riding her coattails.

The back-and-forth bickering culminated with Paige announcing a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the December 16 TLC pay-per-view.

Zelina Vega, The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville appeared and claimed they all could have beaten Rousey down, too. Naomi, Asuka, Carmella and Lana interjected themselves, echoing the same sentiments.

Paige ultimately ended the segment by announcing a Battle Royale in which the winner would be added to the Lynch-Flair match.

Grade

B

Analysis

Lynch is a genuine star right now. She is greeted as one and carries herself as one and it has really helped with her ascension over the last four months.

Her ongoing issues with Flair were perfectly revisited here and really should have been left alone. Their's is a rivalry deserving of a TLC match.

To interject another woman in there for the sake of making it a Triple Threat diminishes what the creative team has accomplished with Lynch and Flair to this point.