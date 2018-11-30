Ranking the Best and Worst WWE PPVs of 2018

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Despite brand-exclusive events being done away with following WrestleMania 34 in April, WWE's pay-per-view schedule still boasted a whopping 15 events in 2018, which also includes international events such as Super Show-Down, Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel.

With such a star-studded and diverse roster, ideally every WWE live special should feel like a historic happening. The talent is rarely ever to blame, and on most occasions, they make the most of the time they're allotted on these four hour-long extravaganzas and deliver the goods.

Unfortunately, WWE tends to focus far more on quantity than quality, which was evident by how many of those aforementioned events fell short of meeting fans' lofty expectations. Questionable booking decisions, below-average in-ring action, and a lack of memorable moments are among the most prominent factors that plagued the pay-per-views.

Despite how bad of a buildup an event may receive, execution is everything. Some shows ended up being better than originally anticipated, whether WWE planned on them being well-received by fans or not.

Although aftermath is also essential, WWE doesn't often offer strong followup to their events and instead quickly revert back to the status quo. Either way, the pay-per-views have been a hot topic of conversation this year among members of the WWE Universe and the company should strive to deliver more monumental shows in 2019.

With the obvious exception of TLC (which is still several weeks away), these are the top five best and top five worst WWE pay-per-views of the year.