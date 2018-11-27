Tiger Woods Signs Contract to Provide Exclusive Access on GOLFTV

John Locher/Associated Press

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Tiger Woods "has signed a deal with Discovery, Inc., that will offer behind-the-scenes access on GOLFTV, the PGA Tour's new global streaming partner."

Stewart Clarke of Variety noted that the "OTT service will tee off around the world at the beginning of 2019 and have live PGA Tour coverage."

He also quoted GOLFTV Executive Vice President Alex Kaplan, who said the goal is to "create global ecosystem for golf, a one-stop shop for golf fans."

As the AP noted, "it plans to collaborate with Woods on a wide range of programming designed to give viewers a closer look into Woods' practice routines, life on the tour and some instruction."

"I want to talk to golf fans and golfers everywhere, directly, and straight from me," Woods said. "That's important to me, talking about what we care about. What's happening on the course, how to play better, how can I shoot lower scores tomorrow, how can I beat my friends?"

