Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Used in Blockbuster Offseason Trades

2018 Stats (Rk/A-/A/A+/AA)

14 GS, 4-2, 2.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 BB, 71 K, 59.0 IP

Outlook

The Houston Astros will cling tightly to pitching prospect Forrest Whitley and outfielder Kyle Tucker in trade talks this offseason, and the same is probably true of flamethrower Josh James.

However, that won't preclude them from pulling off a blockbuster deal, and J.B. Bukauskas could be the centerpiece.

The No. 15 pick in the 2017 draft after a stellar career at the University of North Carolina, Bukauskas began last season in rookie ball and finished with six innings of one-hit ball in his Double-A debut.

The 22-year-old is a bit undersized at 6'0" and he has some effort to his delivery, which has led some to believe his future is in the bullpen. His upper-90s fastball and lethal slider give him closer upside if that happens. For now, he'll continue to work as a starter, and there's middle-of-the-rotation potential if the pieces fall into place.

While his future looks bright, the Astros have shown a willingness to move him in the past. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, a package of Bukauskas, catcher Garrett Stubbs and one other low-level prospect was what the Astros offered up for Bryce Harper at the trade deadline.

If they were willing to move him for two months of Harper, it stands to reason that he'd be available if another attractive opportunity presents itself this winter.