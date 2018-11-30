Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Used in Blockbuster Offseason Trades

0 of 7

As more and more teams become leery of handing huge free-agent contracts to aging stars, prospect talent has increasingly become the most valuable currency in the game.

Teams are now focused on acquiring prime-aged controllable talent, and that generally means packaging talent from the farm system.

Just look at all the top prospects who were on the move last offseason:

CF Lewis Brinson (MIL to MIA, Christian Yelich)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (STL to MIA, Marcell Ozuna)

OF Monte Harrison (MIL to MIA, Christian Yelich)

RHP Nick Neidert (SEA to MIA, Dee Gordon)

RHP Jorge Guzman (NYY to MIA, Giancarlo Stanton)

3B Colin Moran (HOU to PIT, Gerrit Cole)

2B Isan Diaz (MIL to MIA, Christian Yelich)

IF Christian Arroyo (SF to TB, Evan Longoria)

OF Bryan Reynolds (SF to PIT, Andrew McCutchen)

SS Yairo Munoz (OAK to STL, Stephen Piscotty)

RHP Kyle Crick (SF to PIT, Andrew McCutchen)

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (SD to PHI, Freddy Galvis)

OF Jason Martin (HOU to PIT, Gerrit Cole)

RHP Jordan Yamamoto (MIL to MIA, Christian Yelich)

With names like Paul Goldschmidt, Madison Bumgarner, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco already making the rounds on the rumor mill, plenty more top-tier prospect talent could be on the move this winter.

Ahead is a look at seven top prospects who could be used in blockbuster trades.